By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. stocks fell on Friday as
investors locked in gains at the close of a robust third quarter
for equities and amid uncertainty ahead of the results of stress
tests on Spanish banks.
Spain's budget and reform plans had sparked a rally in the
prior session, though the bank stress-test results and a review
of Spain's credit rating by Moody's, both due later in the day,
could compound the nation's challenges in dealing with its debt.
"Yesterday we had a nice lift from Spain and some of their
budgeting cuts and this morning it's almost like the air is
being let back out of the balloon with the bank stress tests and
the rating review," said Michael Mcgervey, president of McGervey
Wealth Management in North Canton, Ohio.
"I see Europe more as a threat and if they get themselves
into a situation where they are really going to stress the
banks, then they are going to pull down the global markets."
Adding to investors skittishness was another round of
disappointing domestic economic data, following a
weaker-than-expected read on the Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago's index of Midwest business activity, which
fell to 49.7 in September from 53.0 in August.
The final read on the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
survey on consumer sentiment was also less than expected, though
it advanced to its highest in four months.
Recent flare-ups of protests in Greece and Spain against
austerity plans have also heightened investor concerns as they
could impede make political maneuvering.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 111.61
points, or 0.83 percent, at 13,374.36. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 10.17 points, or 0.70 percent, at
1,436.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.60
points, or 0.66 percent, at 3,116.00.
Trading was light on the last day of the quarter, when money
managers reposition their portfolios. The S&P has advanced 5.5
percent over the past three months.
All ten S&P sectors fell, though losses were limited in
technology as Accenture PLC climbed 6.4 percent
to $69.54 after forecasting full-year earnings higher than
analysts' estimates as it bolsters its outsourcing business.
Also in the tech arena, U.S. shares of Research in Motion
rocketed 11.2 percent to $7.94 on the back of
a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.
Nike Inc warned of slowing orders in China, the
latest company to caution on how economic weakness in the Asian
giant was impacting its business. Shares fell 0.8 percent to
$95.26.
Wall Street's gains in the quarter were largely linked to
expectations for measures by central banks around the world to
boost their economies.
The S&P is down 1.6 percent this week so far, putting the
index on track for its second consecutive weekly decline and
worst weekly percentage drop since early June as markets have
found few catalysts to justify a move higher after the Fed's
latest stimulus plan on Sept. 13.
U.S. consumer spending rose in August by the most in six
months as households stretched to pay for higher gasoline
prices, according to a Commerce Department report.