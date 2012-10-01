* Futures up: Dow 61 pts, S&P 5.7 pts, Nasdaq 15.5 pts
NEW YORK Oct 1 U.S. stock index futures rose on
Monday at the start of a new quarter before data that could show
manufacturing's contraction was slowing.
* The final Markit Manufacturing PMI for September is due at
8:58 a.m. (1258 GMT), and the Institute for Supply Management's
September manufacturing index is expected at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).
Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 49.7 versus
49.6 in August.
* Construction spending is due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).
* Euro zone manufacturing put in its worst performance in
the three months to September while Asia's manufacturers are
continuing to struggle in the face of tepid demand from the
United States and Europe.
* S&P 500 futures rose 5.7 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 61
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 15.5 points.
* S&P futures are rebounding from the biggest weekly drop
for the benchmarket index since June.
* The U.S. Defense Department on Friday awarded United
Launch Alliance, which is a 50-50 joint venture of Lockheed
Martin Corp and Boeing Co, a $1.17 billion
contract to provide satellite launches using its Delta IV and
Atlas V rockets. Boeing shares edged up 0.4 percent in light
premarket trading.
* Wall Street finished lower on Friday but recorded its best
third quarter since 2010 after a series of central bank actions
sparked a bullish reversal in equity markets, but signs of
weakness in the economy drove stocks lower for the week.
* The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 48.84 points,
or 0.36 percent, to close at 13,437.13 on Friday. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX lost 6.48 points, or 0.45 percent, to
finish at 1,440.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped
20.37 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 3,116.23.