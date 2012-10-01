* Euro zone slipping into recession, China still slowing
* Futures up: Dow 74 pts, S&P 6.8 pts, Nasdaq 16.5 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 1 Wall Street was set to start the
last quarter on a higher note on Monday even as data continued
to point to a slowdown in global manufacturing.
U.S. manufacturing ended its worst quarter in three years in
September as foreign demand for U.S. goods fell sharply, an
industry survey by Markit showed. The figure came ahead of the
Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index for last
month, forecast to show a slight decline in the pace of the
sector's contraction. The report is expected at 10 a.m. (1400
GMT).
In addition, construction spending for August is due at 10
a.m. (1400 GMT).
The rise in futures points to a rebound from the S&P 500
index's biggest weekly drop since June.
The weak U.S. data followed survey results in the euro zone
that showed manufacturing slackened in the three months to
September while Asia's manufacturers are continuing to struggle
in the face of tepid demand from the United States and Europe.
The data flagged a return to recession for the euro zone and a
seventh straight quarter of slowing growth in China.
Still, equity markets are being supported by expectations of
support from central banks including the Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank, which are offsetting weak data, according
to Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView
Capital Management in New York.
"The market focuses more on future results than on what's
happening today," he said.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 74
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 16.5 points.
Ceradyne Inc shares gained 43 percent to $34.94 in
premarket trading on news the company will be acquired by 3M Co
for $847 million.
The U.S. Defense Department on Friday awarded United Launch
Alliance, which is a 50-50 joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co, a $1.17 billion contract to
provide satellite launches using its Delta IV and Atlas V
rockets.
Wall Street finished lower on Friday but recorded its best
third quarter since 2010 after a series of central bank actions
sparked a bullish reversal in equity markets, but signs of
weakness in the economy drove stocks lower for the week.