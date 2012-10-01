* Euro zone slipping into recession, China still slowing
* U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly expanded last month
* Indexes up: Dow 1 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 1 U.S. stocks rose at the start of
the last quarter on Monday on a surprise expansion in the U.S.
manufacturing sector last month and bets central banks will
continue to support markets.
The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in September, shaking
off three months of weakness as new orders and employment picked
up, an Institute for Supply Management report showed.
The figure came after a survey from Markit showed U.S.
manufacturing ended its worst quarter in three years in
September as foreign demand for U.S. goods fell sharply.
The weak U.S. data followed surveys in the euro zone that
showed manufacturing slackened in the three months to September
while Asia's factories are continuing to struggle in the face of
tepid demand from the United States and Europe. The data flagged
a return to recession for the euro zone and a seventh straight
quarter of slowing growth in China.
"The U.S. economy is growing at a slow pace, but it is still
growing. The ISM number suggests that things are not that bad.
We're not quite at the point where things are good, but this
indicates strongly that things are not so bad," said Adam
Sarhan, chief executive at Sarhan Capital in New York.
"Despite a recent spate of weaker-than-expected data from
across the world, markets are looking forward. There is a lot of
hope that the worst-case scenario is off the table not only for
now, but for good."
Equity markets are also being supported by expectations of
support from central banks including the Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank, which are partly offsetting weak data.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 136.55
points, or 1.02 percent, at 13,573.68. The S&P 500 was up
15.07 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,455.74. The Nasdaq Composite
rose 27.77 points, or 0.89 percent, at 3,144.00.
Ceradyne Inc shares gained 43 percent to $34.92 on
news the company will be acquired by 3M Co for $847
million.
Financial stocks led the market's advance with Goldman Sachs
Group up 4 percent at $118.19 after the weekly Barron's
said Goldman shares could rise at least 25 percent in the next
year as capital markets improve.
The U.S. Defense Department on Friday awarded United Launch
Alliance, which is a 50-50 joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co, a $1.17 billion contract to
provide satellite launches using its Delta IV and Atlas V
rockets. Boeing shares gained 1.3 percent to $70.52.