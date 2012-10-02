* New York sues JPMorgan over Bear Stearns mortgage products
* PetSmart to replace Sunoco in the S&P 500 index
* Futures up: Dow 33 pts, S&P 6.4 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 2 U.S. stocks were set to rise at
the open on Tuesday on speculation Spain will soon request a
bailout, seen by some as the necessary next step to alleviating
the euro zone's debt crisis.
In a positive sign, Spain's borrowing costs moderated.
Spanish 10-year bond yields fell below 5.76
percent after trading above 6 percent for at least part of the
past four sessions. Spain's main stock index gained 1.3
percent.
"I think the market feels that we are closer to some type of
action and resolution in terms of the Spanish problem," said
Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham
Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont. "That's certainly
helping markets this morning."
But uncertainty could still turn markets volatile. In spite
of Spain's apparent readiness to ask for help, Germany has
signaled that it should hold off on its request, according to
European officials on Monday.
Chrysler said September vehicle sales were up 12 percent
from a year earlier and the highest for the month since 2007.
Shares of majority stakeholder Fiat rose 2.6 percent in
Milan.
JPMorgan Chase & Co was sued by New York's attorney
general on Monday in the first action to come out of a working
group created by President Barack Obama to go after wrongdoing
that led to the financial crisis. The civil fraud lawsuit
centered on mortgage-backed securities packaged and sold by Bear
Stearns, which JP Morgan acquired.
JPMorgan shares edged up 0.3 percent in light premarket
trading.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 33
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11 points.
PetSmart Inc shares added 2.9 percent before the
opening bell after S&P Dow Jones Indices said after Monday's
close the company will replace Sunoco Inc in the S&P 500
on Oct. 4.
Shares of Express Inc fell 16 percent in premarket
trading after the apparel retailer revised its third-quarter
outlook.
Shares of ArQule Inc tumbled 62 percent after the
biotechnology company and Japan's Daiichi Sankyo said
they will end a late-stage trial of their experimental lung
cancer drug.
Wall Street rose modestly on Monday, lifted by a surprising
expansion in U.S. manufacturing in September.