By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 8 U.S. stock index futures fell on
Monday after the World Bank cut its growth forecasts for East
Asia, highlighting concerns about the global economic climate
and corporate profits ahead of the upcoming earnings season.
* The international lender reduced its growth forecasts for
the for East Asia and Pacific region and said there was a risk
the slowdown in China could worsen and last longer than many
analysts have forecast.
* China, the world's second largest economy, has seen its
economy hampered by the euro zone debt crisis as the nation is a
large trade partner with Europe.
* The third-quarter earnings season will kick off on Tuesday
with results from Dow component Alcoa Inc. Analysts
expect Alcoa's third-quarter results to show it broke even, down
from a profit of 15 cents per share a year earlier, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
* Recent earnings warnings from large multinationals such as
FedEx Corp, Caterpillar Inc and Hewlett-Packard
Co which have cited weakness in Europe and China have
left investors cautious about the prospects for corporate
profits.
* According to Thomson Reuters data through Friday, 91
companies in the S&P 500 have issued a negative outlook versus
21 positive preannouncements for a ratio of 4.3, the weakest
showing since the third-quarter of 2001.
* On Monday, S&P 500 futures fell 5.5 points and were
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost
47 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 16.25 points.
* There are no economic events or S&P 500 companies
scheduled to report earnings on Monday and trading may be light
for the Columbus Day holiday.
* Apple Inc shares dipped 0.8 percent to $647.50 in
premarket after Foxconn, the Taiwanese made-to-order electronics
giant that assembles the iPhone makers products denied reports
that a plant in China was crippled by a strike.
* Health insurer UnitedHealth Group said it would
buy a 90 percent stake in Amil Participacoes SA,
Brazil's largest healthcare company, for about $4.9 billion.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc and American Express
will hold a conference call on Monday to make a financial
services announcement, the two companies said in a statement on
Sunday.
* General Motors Co and its China joint ventures sold
244,266 vehicles in the country in September, up 1.7 percent
from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said.
* Asian and European shares also fell in the wake of the
World Bank growth forecasts for East Asia.