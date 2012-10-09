* Alcoa to start earnings season after the close
* Finance minister summit eyed
* Futures off: Dow 6 pts, S&P 0.2 pt, Nasdaq 8 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 9 U.S. stock index futures edged
lower on Tuesday, indicating the benchmark S&P index may fall
for a third straight session after a warning from the IMF about
global growth prospects.
* The International Monetary Fund cut its projected global
output for 2012 to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent in its latest
world economic outlook, warning that a lack of action by
policymakers in the U.S. and Europe to fix their economic
problems could extend the current slump.
* The IMF warnings comes on the heels of a growth forecast
cut for East Asia by the World Bank on concerns China's slowdown
could last longer than expected.
* Investors were also eyeing a euro zone finance ministers'
meeting and a visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Greece
for any signs of progress in dealing with the region's debt
crisis.
* On Monday, the euro zone finance ministers and the
International Monetary Fund held a "thorough and robust" debate
on Greece, but failed to make significant progress in deciding
how best to get the country back on track with its bailout
program.
* S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2 point and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures shed 6
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 8 points.
* Earnings season gets underway in the United States when
Dow component Alcoa Inc reports quarterly earnings.
Analysts expect Alcoa's third-quarter results to show it broke
even, down from a profit of 15 cents per share a year earlier,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Analysts forecast third-quarter earnings of Wall Street's
S&P 500 companies would fall 2.3 percent from the
year-ago quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, which would
be the first drop in U.S. quarterly earnings in three years.
According to the data, 91 companies in the S&P 500 have issued
negative outlooks versus 21 positive pre-announcements, for a
ratio of 4.3, the weakest showing since the third quarter of
2001.
* Recent earnings warnings from large multinationals such as
FedEx Corp, Caterpillar Inc and Hewlett-Packard
Co which have cited weakness in Europe and China have
left investors cautious about the prospects for corporate
profits.
* Edwards Lifesciences Corp cut its revenue forecast
for the third quarter, as sales of the medical device maker's
unique heart valve that was expected to drive results fell short
of estimates.
* European shares gave up early gains and turned negative as
concerns over slowing global growth and its impact on corporate
earnings weighed, although charts signaled a bounce back.
* Asian shares rose but gains were moderated by concerns
over global growth prospects, especially in China, and expected
weak U.S. corporate earnings.