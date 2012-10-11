* Sprint jumps on reports of possible Softbank deal
* S&P cuts Spain to just above junk rating
* Futures up: Dow 32 pts, S&P 4.1 pts, Nasdaq 13 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Thursday, indicating the S&P 500 may halt a four-day slide
ahead of data that is expected to show a rise in unemployment
benefits claims.
The benchmark S&P 500 index has shed 2 percent over the past
four sessions, its biggest four-day drop since late July, amid
concern about the impact of slowing world growth on corporate
profits.
Weak global demand has heightened investor worry over the
corporate earnings season. As a group, S&P 500 companies'
third-quarter earnings are expected to fall 2.9 percent from a
year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data. It would be the
first decline in three years.
"For the most part, companies will meet estimates and that
is not going to be a surprise, but what we are going to see is
companies lowering estimates going forward, in other words,
murky forecasts. That is what is behind the pullback," said
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
The S&P 500 rose 2.4 percent in September, with gains
largely fueled by central banks' stimulus policies. The index
has dropped 0.6 percent thus far for October as investors' focus
has shifted back to stock fundamentals.
Investors will examine weekly initial jobless claims data at
8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) for any signs of improvement in the labor
market after the unemployment rate fell to 7.8 percent in
September. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of
370,000 new filings compared with 367,000 in the prior week.
Other data also due at 8:30 a.m. include import-export
prices for September and August international trade. Analysts in
a Reuters poll expect an August trade deficit of $44.0 billion
versus a deficit of $42.0 billion in July while imports are
expected to rise 0.7 percent and exports by 0.4 percent.
S&P 500 futures rose 4.1 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 32
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 13 points.
Sprint Nextel Corp shares jumped 12.7 percent to $5.68
in premarket trade after a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters Softbank Corp, Japan's third-largest mobile
carrier, is in talks to acquire a majority stake in the No. 3
wireless carrier in the United States.
Winnebago Industries Inc reported a higher quarterly
profit and strong growth in its order backlog as demand for its
motor homes grew.
Major retail stocks led European shares higher after three
days of losses, although traders said a rating cut for Spain
could push markets down to the tight trading range seen in the
last month.
Standard & Poor's cut Spain's sovereign credit rating on
Wednesday to BBB-minus, just above junk territory, citing a
deepening economic recession that is limiting the government's
policy options to arrest the slide.
Asian shares were lower as weak forecasts from U.S.
corporate bellwethers underscored concern over global demand,
particularly from China.