* Wells Fargo results weigh on financials

* AMD drops after revenue warning

* Univ. of Michigan consumer sentiment tops expectations

* Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P 500 off 0.4 pct, Nasdaq down 0.2 pct

By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian

NEW YORK, Oct 12 U.S. stocks fell on Friday after revenue from Wells Fargo disappointed investors, offsetting a jump in consumer sentiment to a five-year high.

Wells Fargo, the biggest U.S. home lender, lost 3.3 percent to $34.03 after its total quarterly revenue of $21.2 billion missed analysts' forecasts.That shortfall prompted investors to sell other bank shares, in spite of a record quarterly profit reported on Friday by JPMorgan Chase & Co . Shares of JPMorgan slid 1 percent to $41.68.

The KBW Bank index lost 2.5 percent.

As a group, S&P 500 companies' quarterly earnings are expected to fall 3 percent from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data, compared with a forecast calling for a 2.1 percent decline estimated at the beginning of the month.

"Ultimately, what's going to drive profits will be corporate earnings that come out over the next three weeks and how these earnings match up with expectations," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer of Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

The benchmark S&P index is down 2.2 percent so far this week, putting it on track for its worst weekly performance since a 3 percent drop in the week that ended on June 1.

"Expectations are low, and the hurdle has been set lower so from that standpoint, it shouldn't be too difficult for companies to surpass."

The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary October reading on consumer sentiment rose to 83.1, well above the forecast for a reading of 78.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc fell 10.2 percent to $2.87 a day after the chipmaker said its third-quarter revenue probably fell 10 percent from the previous quarter as a weak global economy and a growing preference for tablets slams the PC industry.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 12.54 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,313.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 5.40 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,427.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 5.24 points, or 0.17 percent, to 3,044.17.

Apple recouped some of its losses from Thursday afternoon and added 0.5 percent to $631.38 on reports that it would unveil the much anticipated mini iPad on Oct. 23.

U.S.-listed shares of STMicroelectronics shot up 7.6 percent to $6.07 after Bloomberg reported Europe's top semiconductor maker was considering a breakup that could lead to the sale of its struggling mobile-phone chip business.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services jumped 7.4 percent to $58.84 after posting quarterly earnings, pushingthe Dow Jones Transportation average up 0.8 percent. Analysts have noted the divergence between the transports and the industrials as a troubling sign for the markets.

In another look at the U.S. economy, the U.S. Commerce Department said its core Producer Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, was flat in September, compared with August.