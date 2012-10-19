* GE profit meets forecasts, revenue shy of estimates
* Microsoft quarterly profit falls more than expected
* Existing home sales data due at 10:00 a.m. EDT
* Futures down: S&P 3.3 pts, Dow 27 pts, Nasdaq 7.75
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. stock index futures dipped
on Friday in the wake of disappointing results from Microsoft
and Google a day earlier, and after General Electric reported
improved profit but fell short of revenue estimates.
General Electric Co said early Friday quarterly
profit grew 8.3 percent as solid U.S. and Asian demand for its
electric turbines and railroad locomotives offset the impact of
slowing European growth and demand.
But quarterly revenue was less than analysts had expected,
crimped by a stronger dollar. GE shares dropped 1.6 percent in
premarket trading after the results.
"Investor sentiment is hard to recover after Microsoft and
Google, although I think the impact will be short-lived. Still,
we are looking at a very defensive market here," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist with Rockwell Global Capital in
New York.
Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc
reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly earnings as
declining natural gas prices helped boost profit at its UOP
chemical arm, offsetting weakness in Europe.
Still, the stock fell 1.1 percent in premarket trading.
Investors await the release of existing home sales data at
10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) and news from the second day of the
European Union summit for trading incentives.
S&P 500 futures fell 3.3 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 27
points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 7.75 points.
European shares dipped in morning trade, but remained on
course for strong weekly gains on Friday while Spanish and
Italian bond yields hit their lowest levels in over half a year.
Microsoft Corp's said late Thursday its quarterly
profit fell a greater-than-expected 22 percent, as sales of
computers running its Windows operating system dipped and some
revenue was deferred ahead of the upcoming releases of its core
Windows and Office products. The stock was down
1.8 percent in premarket trading.
Yahoo Inc's South Korean operation will pull out of
the country and end its local Internet portal service in
December, Yonhap news agency reported.
Archer Daniels Midland bought a 10 percent stake in
GrainCorp on Friday, valuing the Australian grains
handler at $2.8 billion, and is seeking talks on a takeover that
would give the U.S. agribusiness a stronger platform to supply
Asia.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said Thursday restaurant
sales growth would cool in 2013, leading some analysts to
believe that could signal the end of impressive growth for the
company that investors had come to enjoy.
PC chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices said Thursday it
will cut its work force of nearly 12,000 by 15 percent, its
second round of layoffs in less than a year as it struggles with
a weak global economy and a consumer shift toward tablets.
SanDisk Corp's quarterly results beat expectations
late Thursday as rising demand for chips used in smartphones and
tablets and a limited supply drove up prices for flash memory, a
trend the chipmaker expects will continue.
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with technology stocks hit
hard after Google's surprisingly weak earnings
disappointed investors.