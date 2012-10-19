* McDonald's lower quarterly profit misses estimate
* GE profit meets forecasts, revenue shy of estimates
* Existing home sales data due at 10:00 a.m. EDT
* Futures down: S&P 3 pts, Dow 42 pts, Nasdaq 4.25 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. stocks were poised to open
lower on Friday in the wake of disappointing results from
Microsoft and Google a day earlier, and after General Electric
reported improved profit but fell short of revenue estimates.
General Electric Co said early Friday quarterly
profit grew 8.3 percent as solid U.S. and Asian demand for its
electric turbines and railroad locomotives offset the impact of
slowing European growth and demand.
But quarterly revenue was less than analysts had expected,
crimped by a stronger dollar. GE shares dropped 1.6 percent in
premarket trading after the results.
McDonald's Corp reported a lower quarterly profit on
Friday that missed analysts' expectations, hurt by a weak global
economy and strong U.S. dollar. Its shares slumped 3 percent in
premarket trading.
"Investor sentiment is hard to recover after (disappointing
results from) Microsoft and Google, although I think the impact
will be short-lived. Still, we are looking at a very defensive
market here," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist with
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc
reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly earnings as
declining natural gas prices helped boost profit at its UOP
chemical arm, offsetting weakness in Europe.
Still, the stock fell 1.9 percent in premarket trading.
Investors await the release of existing home sales data at
10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) and news from the second day of the
European Union summit for fresh trading incentives.
S&P 500 futures fell 3 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 42
points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 4.25 points.
"We believe it is still premature to conclude that the rally
that began in June is over, and we would need to see the S&P
break below 1400, the five month relative performance uptrend of
stocks versus bonds reverse," said Robert Sluymer, analyst at
RBC Capital Markets in New York.
European shares dipped but remained on course for strong
weekly gains on Friday, while Spanish and Italian bond yields
hit their lowest levels in over half a year.
Microsoft Corp's said late Thursday its quarterly
profit fell a greater-than-expected 22 percent, as sales of
computers running its Windows operating system dipped and some
revenue was deferred ahead of the upcoming releases of its core
Windows and Office products. The stock was down
1.9 percent in premarket trading.
Yahoo Inc's South Korean operation will pull out of
the country and end its local Internet portal service in
December, Yonhap news agency reported.
Archer Daniels Midland bought a 10 percent stake in
GrainCorp on Friday, valuing the Australian grains
handler at $2.8 billion, and is seeking talks on a takeover that
would give the U.S. agribusiness a stronger platform to supply
Asia.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said Thursday restaurant
sales growth would cool in 2013, leading some analysts to
believe that could signal the end of impressive growth for the
company that investors had come to enjoy.
PC chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices said Thursday it
will cut its work force of nearly 12,000 by 15 percent, its
second round of layoffs in less than a year as it struggles with
a weak global economy and a consumer shift toward tablets.
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with technology stocks hit
hard after Google's surprisingly weak earnings
disappointed investors.
Trading in October has been relatively subdued, with the
benchmark S&P 500 gaining 1.1 percent so far in the month.
Today marks the 25th anniversary of the stock market crash
of 1987, or Black Monday, when the Dow Jones index plummeted 22
percent for the worst single-day percentage loss on Wall Street.