* Dow off 1.5 pct, S&P 500 off 1.7 pct, Nasdaq off 2.2 pct
* McDonald's lower quarterly profit misses estimate
* GE profit meets forecasts, revenue shy of expectations
* U.S. existing home sales fall as inventories drop
By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. stocks ended the week on
Friday with their worst day since late June after Dow components
General Electric and McDonald's, both barometers of the overall
economy's health, added to a disappointing earnings season.
Technology shares kept up a pattern of recent weakness, hurt
by anemic results from Microsoft and another losing day
for Google. The Nasdaq closed down 2.2 percent.
For the Dow, Friday's slide marked its biggest loss since
June 21 - with the sell-off coming on the 25th anniversary of
Black Monday, when the Dow plunged 22.6 percent in its worst
single-day percentage drop ever.
For the week, though, the Dow still managed to squeak out a
gain of 0.1 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent
despite Friday's losses.
Wall Street's mood was sour, given that a large number of
companies have fallen short of top-line expectations. Of the 116
S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far, 58 percent
have missed on revenue expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"Traders are going to look at things that mimic the U.S
economy - and currently, everything that mimics the economy has
been performing awfully," said Todd Schoenberger, managing
principal at the BlackBay Group in New York.
General Electric Co shares fell 3.4 percent to
$22.03 after quarterly revenue fell short of estimates.
McDonald's Corp lost 4.5 percent to hit $88.72.
Chipotle Mexican Grill fell 15 percent to $243 after
quarterly profits missed analysts' expectations.
The technology sector has been a drag on the stock market,
which is a concern because it is seen as a leading indicator of
market direction. The S&P information technology sector index
has dropped 5.3 percent in the last 10 days, compared
with a 1.9 percent decline for the S&P 500 in that time period.
"Tech has been lagging for almost a month now. It is
obviously very sensitive to the U.S. economy, and the global
economy for that matter," said Ryan Detrick, senior technical
strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati,
Ohio.
Microsoft dropped 2.9 percent to close at $28.64
after it said it fell short of revenue expectations because of
poor sales of PCs.
"The fact they are missing consistently is bringing up a
'sell first, ask questions later' mentality," Detrick said.
Tepid results are being met with particular disappointment
because expectations were low to begin with this season, with 95
negative pre-announcements for earnings per share and only 24
positive pre-announcements issued by S&P 500 corporations,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
Earnings are expected to drop 1.8 percent in the third
quarter from a year ago.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 205.43 points,
or 1.52 percent, to close at 13,343.51. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index fell 24.15 points, or 1.66 percent, to
1,433.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 67.24 points,
or 2.19 percent, to close at 3,005.62.
For the week, the Nasdaq lost 1.3 percent.
The sharp decline took the S&P 500 from within striking
distance of its highest close of the year - at 1,465.77 set on
Sept. 14 - to testing its 50-day moving average. On Friday, the
S&P 500 appeared to be testing its 50-day moving average at
around 1,433. If the S&P 500 falls below that level, it could
trigger more selling.
"The S&P 500 has broken trend-line support at 1,441, and is
slipping a bit below its 50-day moving average of 1,433," said
Stifel Nicolaus option market strategist Elliot Spar.
Near-term volatility is expected to rise. The CBOE
Volatility Index, Wall Street's gauge of investor
anxiety, rose 13.5 percent to close at 17.06, off its session
high at 17.60. Options expiration added a bit of volatility to
Friday's trading.
Volume was roughly 7.27 billion shares traded on the New
York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, compared with
the year-to-date average daily closing volume of 6.52 billion.
Decliners outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a ratio of
more than 3 to 1. On the Nasdaq, about four stocks fell for
every one that rose.