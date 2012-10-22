* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P 500 up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.4 pct
* Caterpillar latest bellwether to beat earnings, miss
revenue
* Freeport-McMoRan drops after profit fell sharply
* Yahoo shares jump after the bell
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 22 The Dow industrials and the S&P
500 ended flat on Monday after a late-day bounce, as worries
about slower global growth hitting corporate sales were offset
by earnings that beat expectations.
Technology shares led the day's gains and pushed the Nasdaq
up 0.4 percent, as shares of Apple Inc jumped 4 percent
to $634.03. Apple is scheduled to report results on Thursday.
The S&P 500 closed on Monday just below its 50-day moving
average of 1,434 - seen as a strong support level - after
trading well below it for much of the session.
Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar became the latest
to exceed expectations on the bottom line - or profit - but fall
short of revenue forecasts on the top line. The stock fell
early, but the Dow component ended up 1.5 percent at $85.08.
Caterpillar also slashed its 2012 forecast for the second
time this year due to slowing global demand.
Earnings have generally been beating lowered expectations,
but revenues are weak and profit warnings remain frequent.
"The issue with the earnings reports is the outlooks for
next year and next quarter are maybe a little worse than people
expected," said Bryant Evans, investment advisor and portfolio
manager at Cozad Asset Management, in Champaign, Illinois.
Of the 123 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so
far, 60.2 percent have topped analysts' expectations for
earnings, but 61 percent have missed revenue forecasts,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Third-quarter earnings are expected to fall 2.4 percent from
a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.38 points, or
0.02 percent, to close at 13,345.89. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index inched up just 0.63 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to
1,433.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 11.33 points,
or 0.38 percent, to close at 3,016.96.
After the bell, shares of Yahoo gained 4.2 percent
to $16.43 after the Internet company's quarterly earnings beat
expectations and its chief executive officer said it is
economically attractive to repurchase the stock at current price
levels. Yahoo's stock ended regular trading at $15.77, down 0.4
percent.
Shares of Texas Instruments dipped 0.04 percent to
$27.78 after the bell. The U.S. chipmaker posted a decline in
revenue and forecast more weakness this quarter. The stock ended
regular trading at $27.79, down 0.1 percent.
During the regular session, shares of mining company
Freeport-McMoRan lost 1.5 percent to $40.58 after it
said third-quarter profit fell sharply, missing Wall Street's
estimates, because of a big drop in gold production in
Indonesia.
On the up side was coal miner Peabody Energy Corp.
Its stock surged 11.8 percent to $28.95 after the company
reported a third-quarter profit that beat analysts' expectations
as improved U.S. margins and higher Australian sales volumes
offset price declines.
Ancestry.com Inc jumped 7.8 percent to $31.44 after
the company said it will be acquired by a group led by European
private equity firm Permira in a $1.6 billion deal.
Volume was roughly 5.8 billion shares traded on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, compared with the
year-to-date average daily closing volume of 6.52 billion.
Decliners slightly outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a
ration of about 15 to 14. On the Nasdaq, decliners were about
even with advancers, with 1,233 shares falling and 1,219 stocks
rising.