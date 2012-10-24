* China data points to strengthening recovery
* Dow Chemical to cut jobs
* Futures up: Dow 17 pts, S&P 4.2 pts, Nasdaq 2.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Wednesday, indicating indexes may bounce from declines
a day earlier when the Dow suffered its biggest drop in four
months, following data from China that eased concerns about
sluggish global growth.
* The China HSBC Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers
Index (PMI) showed that growth shrank for a 12th straight month
in October, but output was at a three-month high of 49.1 and
order books at their most robust since April, signaling a
strengthening recovery.
* The data offset some concerns triggered by the Markit's
composite Purchasing Managers Index, which showed Germany's
private sector shrank for a sixth month in October.
* Corporate profits will remain in focus after declines on
Tuesday. There have been a ream of disappointments in the
earnings reported so far, particularly in the results of large
multinationals.
* Commercial jet and defense giant Boeing and the
second-largest U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc are expected
to report strong results. Other companies announcing earnings
include Kimberly-Clark and Bristol-Myers Squibb.
* Dow Chemical Co, the largest chemical maker in the
United States, said on Tuesday it plans to cut 5 percent of its
workforce and shutter 20 plants as part of a restructuring
program aimed at countering a slowing global economy. Its shares
advanced 1.6 percent to $29 in premarket trade.
* With results in from 29 percent of S&P 500
companies, 37 percent have exceeded revenue forecasts, far below
the 62 percent average, and just 57.2 percent of the S&P 500
names reporting so far have beaten earnings forecasts, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
* The current reporting season has seen the lowest
percentage of companies exceeding estimates since the fourth
quarter of 2001.
* S&P 500 futures rose 4.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 17
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 2.5 points.
* European shares advanced on Wednesday, encouraged by
Chinese data and bouncing back after a steep sell-off on
Tuesday.
* The China data helped trim declines in Asian shares,
though investors remained wary due to weak corporate earnings
worldwide and enduring worries over a global slowdown.