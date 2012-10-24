* Boeing climbs after earnings, outlook
* Facebook surges after results
* Dow Chemical to cut jobs, shares rise
* Federal Reserve announcement due later in afternoon
* Dow rose 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.3 pct
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Wednesday, supported by a slight pickup in manufacturing and
a surge in new home sales, while Boeing gained after raising its
full-year forecast.
The muted morning action suggested the market was attempting
to find its footing after a 3.3 percent fall in the S&P 500 over
the past four sessions. Weak earnings outlooks and top-line
revenue misses from large multinational companies reignited
worries about a slowing global economy.
Boeing's more optimistic outlook bucked the recent
string of disappointments from global giants including DuPont
, United Technologies Corp and 3M Co, all
of which lowered their full-year forecasts.
Investors have focused on weak revenue growth so far this
earnings season, said Kate Warne, investment strategist at
Edward Jones in St Louis.
"Certainly today we've seen some companies with better
earnings, but overall, the trend remains one where investors are
cautious," said Warne.
Just 38.2 percent of companies have reported revenue that
beat analysts' expectations, while 61.8 percent have fallen
short, according to Thomson Reuters data. In a typical quarter,
62 percent of companies beat estimates.
Shares of Boeing rose 1.3 percent to $73.74 after the
commercial jet and defense company boosted its forecast for the
third time this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 7.41 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 13,109.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dropped 1.18 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,411.93. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 8.59 points, or 0.29
percent, to 2,981.87.
Data suggested economic powerhouse China was slowly
recovering from its weakest period of growth in three years.
Manufacturing contracted again, but output hit a three-year high
and order books were robust.
A preliminary look at U.S. manufacturing showed growth
picked up a tad, but weaker overseas demand and uncertain
domestic fiscal policy tempered the outlook for the sector.
New home sales surged in September to their highest level in
nearly 2-1/2 years, sending housing stocks up 1.1
percent.
Dow Chemical Co, the largest chemical maker in the
United States, said Tuesday it would cut 5 percent of its
workforce and shut 20 plants to counter a slowing global
economy. Its shares jumped 6.7 percent to $30.46.
Facebook Inc surged 20.6 percent to $23.52 after the
social networking company increased mobile advertising revenue
several times in the third quarter, a much quicker pace than
expected.
Healthcare stocks rose, lifted by a 12.7 percent jump in
Molina Healthcare Inc after the company posted
third-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts'
expectations. The Morgan Stanley healthcare payor index
gained 1.3 percent.
The Federal Open Market Committee will conclude a two-day
meeting on Wednesday. Analysts and primary dealers expect the
FOMC to leave the benchmark fed funds rate in the current range
of zero to 0.25 percent.