By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. stocks edged lower on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve stuck with its plan to keep
stimulating the U.S. economy until the job market improves.
The Fed, in its latest policy statement, said it would keep
buying $40 billion in mortgage-backed debt per month to push
interest rates lower. The Fed also repeated its vow to keep
interest rates near zero until mid-2015.
Stocks had briefly dipped into negative territory following
the Fed's statement and then inched higher - only to flip once
again to resume their decline. On Sept. 13, the Fed unveiled a
third round of economic stimulus, or quantitative easing, known
as QE3.
"This is a status quo one with the U.S. presidential
election just a couple of weeks away," said John Canally, an
economist at LPL Financial, in Boston. "They just threw so much
on us the last time. We are only six weeks away when they first
announced QE3 and the extension of the low rate guidance."
Stocks had been mostly flat in early trading after a 3.3
percent drop in the S&P 500 over the past four sessions. Weak
earnings outlooks and top-line revenue misses from large
multinational companies have reignited worries about a slowing
global economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 14.52
points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,088.01. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 2.65 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,410.46.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.82 points, or 0.19
percent, at 2,984.64.
Boeing shares slipped 0.2 percent to $72.63 even
though its more optimistic outlook bucked the recent string of
disappointments from global giants, including DuPont,
United Technologies Corp and 3M Co - all of
which lowered their full-year forecasts.
In the statement after a two-day meeting, the Fed's
policymakers acknowledged that the housing sector was still
getting stronger and said household spending had increased "a
bit more quickly."
Homebuilders' stocks ranked among the session's best
performers. An index of housing stocks shot up 1.11
percent. Shares of PulteGroup, one of the largest U.S.
homebuilders, gained 1.2 percent to $17.54.
Sales of new U.S. single-family homes soared in September to
the highest level in nearly 2-1/2 years, offering more evidence
that the housing market's recovery is improving. New home sales
jumped 5.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted rate annual rate of
389,000 units, the Commerce Department said.