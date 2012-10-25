* McKesson to acquire PSS World Medical
* Procter & Gamble climbs after results
* Apple earnings due after the close
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.54 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. stocks advanced on
Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on track to rebound from its worst
five-day performance in five months, on optimism the economies
of both the U.S. and China may be recovering.
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said
China's factory output should grow faster in the last three
months of 2012 than in the third quarter, raising hopes the
world's second largest economy may avoid a hard landing to its
slowdown.
Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits fell by 23,000 last week to a seasonally
adjusted 369,000, in a clearer sign the labor market is healing
after wild fluctuations in claims data earlier in the month.
Separately, a gauge of planned U.S. business spending was
flat in September, a sign that heightened uncertainty is
weighing on factories, but new orders for long-lasting
manufactured goods increased during the month.
The benchmark S&P index had shed 3.6 percent over the
prior five sessions, its worst performance since mid-May, and is
down 3.4 percent from its closing high of Sept. 14, amid weak
earnings outlooks and top-line revenue misses by large
multinational companies.
"The selloff has been about earnings, the next couple of
weeks are still going to be about earnings and there is some
concern about revenue - the first thing you have to do is stop
going down so maybe that is what we've done right here today,"
said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at FuturePath
Trading LLC in Chicago.
"The data is good, it's definitely looking the right way and
any news out of China helps too. They are a concern so any news
that they are looking better is good for us, too."
Procter & Gamble Co jumped 3.6 percent to $70.55 as
the top boost to the Dow after it reported a quarterly profit
and maintained its key earnings forecast for the year as the
world's largest household products maker cut costs and narrowed
its focus on key markets, products and countries.
A total of 56 S&P 500 companies are due to report earnings
on Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters data, including Apple
, Amazon and Eastman Chemical Co.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 61.24 points,
or 0.47 percent, to 13,138.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 7.66 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,416.41. The
Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 13.51 points, or 0.45
percent, to 2,995.21.
With results in from 186 of the S&P 500 companies, 59.1
percent have beat analysts' expectations, below the 62 percent
long-term average, according to Thomson Reuters data through
Wednesday.
Revenue figures have been more disappointing, with just 38.2
percent of companies exceeding analysts' expectations, while
61.8 percent have fallen short. In a typical quarter, 62 percent
of companies beat estimates.
The National Association of Realtors said its Pending Home
Sales Index, based on contracts signed in September, gained 0.3
percent to 99.5, below expectations for a 2.1 percent rise, but
the data indicated an improving tone in the housing market.
Dunkin Brands Group Inc gained 3.1 percent to
$31.76; the company reported third-quarter profit that beat
analysts' expectations and boosted its full-year outlook.
PSSI World Medical Inc jumped 32.3 percent to
$28.58 after McKesson Corp said it would acquire the
company for $29 a share, or $1.46 billion. McKesson shares
advanced 3.6 percent to $92.77 and the PHLX medical device
sector climbed 2.9 percent.