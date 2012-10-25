* Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P 500 up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
* Procter & Gamble shares climb after results
* Just 36 pct of companies beating revenue forecasts
* Apple stock falls, earnings due after the close
By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. stocks eked out small
gains on Thursday in another uninspiring session on Wall Street,
with worries about weak business spending keeping investors
wary.
There were a few bright spots, such as Procter & Gamble
, which rose 2.9 percent to $70.07 after reporting
stronger-than-expected results. But that was not enough to
motivate investors reeling from a sharp decline in recent days.
Investors were awaiting results from Apple Inc, the
most valuable public company in the United States.
The broad S&P 500 has declined 3.6 percent over the previous
five sessions. A string of high-profile disappointments pointing
to weak global demand has sapped buying enthusiasm after what
has been a strong run in 2012.
U.S. durable goods orders rose more than expected in
September, though orders excluding volatile defense goods and
aircraft were unchanged, and business investment showed signs of
stalling.
"Global concerns are always in the background and people
haven't forgotten about it. That's what markets on Friday and
earlier this week told us," said Jaewoo Nakajima, associate
managing director at International Strategy and Investment
Group, in New York.
With about 244 companies in the S&P 500 reporting results so
far, 62.3 percent have beaten expectations, a slight improvement
on the typical 62 percent average, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Revenue this quarter has been less than stellar, with just
36.3 percent of companies reporting higher-than-expected revenue
- compared with a historic beat rate of 62 percent.
"We had 50-some companies report today, and it's all a
continuation of companies beating on earnings, but coming in
lower on revenue," said Terry Morris, senior vice president and
senior equity manager for National Penn Investors Trust Company
in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Big-picture uncertainty has also had a quiet dampening
effect on stock prices as the countdown to the U.S. presidential
election and the impending fiscal cliff begins in earnest.
"Certainly, the fiscal cliff continues to weigh on the
market. If it weren't for that pressure, we'd probably be
higher," Morris said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.34 points,
or 0.20 percent, to 13,103.68 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index gained 4.22 points, or 0.30 percent, to
1,412.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 4.42
points, or 0.15 percent, to end at 2,986.12.
Tech bellwether Apple was scheduled to report
earnings after the close. The iPad and iPhone maker was expected
to report quarterly earnings of $8.75 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Apple's stock lost 1.2 percent to end the
regular session at $609.54 ahead of the results.
Colgate-Palmolive shares fell 1.8 percent to $104.60
after the toothpaste and household products manufacturer
unveiled a cost-cutting plan that involved shedding 6 percent of
its workforce by the end of 2016.
Volume was relatively light, with just 6.18 billion shares
traded on U.S. exchanges.
Advances outnumbered decliners on the New York Stock
Exchange by a ratio of about 3 to 2. On the Nasdaq, about seven
stocks rose for every five that fell.