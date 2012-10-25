* Apple falls short of earnings expectations
* Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P 500 up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
* Procter & Gamble shares climb after results
* Just 36 pct of companies beating revenue forecasts
By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. stocks eked out small
gains on Thursday in another uninspiring session on Wall Street,
with worries about weak business spending keeping investors
wary.
After the close of trading, Apple Inc, the most
valuable public company in the United States, posted quarterly
earnings that fell short of expectations. Apple's earnings per
share came in at $8.67, compared with Wall Street's estimate for
$8.75 a share. Tr a d ing of Apple's stock was halted after the
close and ahead of the earnings, but trading resumed at about
4:50 p.m. Apple's stock fell 1.4 percent to $600.71 in
extended-hours trading after its results, though it was down 4
percent when trading resumed.
Equity futures fell on the news, with S&P 500 futures
dropping 3 points to 1,405.20, signaling a possible fall in
stocks on Friday.
The Nasdaq 100 Powershares exchange-traded fund,
which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, dropped 0.7 percent i n
after-hours trading following Apple's results. Apple accounts
for 19 percent of that index's value.
The broad S&P 500 has declined 3.6 percent over the previous
five sessions before a modest rebound Thursday. A string of
high-profile disappointments pointing to weak global demand has
sapped buying enthusiasm after what has been a strong run in
2012.
There were a few bright spots during the day, such as
Procter & Gamble, which rose 2.9 percent to end the
regular session at $70.07 after reporting stronger-than-expected
results. But that was not enough to motivate investors reeling
from a sharp decline in recent days.
U.S. durable goods orders rose more than expected in
September, though orders excluding volatile defense goods and
aircraft were unchanged, and business investment showed signs of
stalling.
"Global concerns are always in the background and people
haven't forgotten about it. That's what markets on Friday and
earlier this week told us," said Jaewoo Nakajima, associate
managing director at International Strategy and Investment
Group, in New York.
With about 244 companies in the S&P 500 reporting results so
far, 62.3 percent have beaten expectations, a slight improvement
on the typical 62 percent average, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Revenue this quarter has been less than stellar, with just
36.3 percent of companies reporting higher-than-expected revenue
- compared with a historic beat rate of 62 percent.
"We had 50-some companies report today, and it's all a
continuation of companies beating on earnings, but coming in
lower on revenue," said Terry Morris, senior vice president and
senior equity manager for National Penn Investors Trust Company
in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Big-picture uncertainty has also had a quiet dampening
effect on stock prices as the countdown to the U.S. presidential
election and the impending fiscal cliff begins in earnest.
"Certainly, the fiscal cliff continues to weigh on the
market. If it weren't for that pressure, we'd probably be
higher," Morris said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.34 points,
or 0.20 percent, to 13,103.68 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index gained 4.22 points, or 0.30 percent, to
finish at 1,412.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced
4.42 points, or 0.15 percent, to end at 2,986.12.
Tech bellwether Apple was scheduled to report
earnings after the close. The iPad and iPhone maker was expected
to report quarterly earnings of $8.75 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Apple's stock lost 1.2 percent to end the
regular session at $609.54 ahead of the results.
Colgate-Palmolive shares fell 1.8 percent to $104.60
after the toothpaste and household products manufacturer
unveiled a cost-cutting plan that involved shedding 6 percent of
its workforce by the end of 2016.
Volume was relatively light, with just 6.34 billion shares
traded on U.S. exchanges.
Advancers outnumbered decliners on the New York Stock
Exchange by a ratio of about 3 to 2. On the Nasdaq, about seven
stocks rose for every five that fell.