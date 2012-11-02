* Nonfarm payrolls data due, small rise seen in Oct
* Starbucks raises outlook, U.S. beats expectation
* S&P 500 up 0.6 pts, Dow down 6 pts, Nasdaq up 0.25 pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Nov 2 S&P 500 stock index futures were
steady Friday, a day after Wall Street enjoyed its best advance
in seven weeks, and ahead of the last monthly jobs report before
Tuesday's presidential election.
The S&P 500 enjoyed its best day since Sept. 13 on Thursday
as bullish consumer confidence and private-sector jobs data gave
investors reason to cheer following superstorm Sandy's
devastating sweep through the U.S. Northeast.
American employers likely added 125,000 jobs to their
payrolls last month, according to a Reuters survey of
economists. That would be up from 114,000 in September, but fall
short of what is needed to quickly cut the jobless rate.
"We are on hold probably to the election if the jobs number
comes in more or less as forecast," said Kim Forrest, senior
equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in
Pittsburgh. Forrest said a strong number could tip the balance
toward President Obama in the Nov. 6 ballot.
Starbucks Corp jumped nearly 8 percent premarket
after the coffee company raised its profit forecast for the
current fiscal year as sales in its top market of the United
States topped expectations, giving the company optimism that has
eluded much of the U.S. restaurant industry in recent months.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.6 point and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 6
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.25 point.
The S&P 500 is on course for its best week in a month after
Thursday's gain. But the index is still off 2.6 percent from a
recent peak in September and below its 50-day moving average as
investors grow cautious ahead of the election and tough
government budget negotiations at the end of the year.
Professional social network LinkedIn Corp topped
Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue targets, as
advertising rates increased and sales from its hiring services
nearly doubled. The shares rose 9 percent to $116.50.
From New York City's Staten Island to the popular beach
towns of the Jersey Shore, rescuers and officials on Friday
faced widespread destruction wrought by superstorm Sandy,
mounting anger over delayed relief, fuel shortages, and a rising
death toll.
Verizon may take another two weeks to restore
telecommunication services for its customers after flooding and
power outages knocked out services during superstorm Sandy,
according to a top executive at the company.
Newmont Mining Corp,, the world's second-largest
gold producer, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit
after a steep fall in production and a sharp rise in costs at
its big Batu Hijau copper and gold mine in Indonesia.