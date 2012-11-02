* U.S. employers hire more in October than expected
* LinkedIn shares jump after earnings
* Starbucks raises outlook, U.S. beats expectation
* S&P 500 up 7.8 pts, Dow up 32 pts, Nasdaq up 8.75 pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Nov 2 Wall Street was set to extend
its best weekly gain in a month on Friday as U.S. employers
stepped up hiring in October and the jobless rate ticked higher
as more workers restarted job hunts, a hopeful sign for a
lackluster economy.
Employers added 171,000 people to their payrolls last month,
the Labor Department said on Friday. The government also said
84,000 more jobs were created in August and September than
initially estimated.
"The number was better than expected," said Peter Cardillo,
chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital, New York. "I
think (it's) still insufficient for any real turnaround in the
job market. I think the initial reaction is going to be mixed to
positive."
S&P 500 futures rose 7.8 point and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures jumped 32
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 8.75 point.
The jobs report is the last before the U.S. presidential
election on Tuesday and could boost President Obama's fortunes
at the ballot box.
The S&P 500 is on track for its best weekly gains in a
month, and enjoyed its best day since Sept. 13 Thursday, as
bullish consumer confidence and private-sector jobs data gave
investors reason to cheer following superstorm Sandy's
devastating sweep through the U.S. Northeast.
Still, the index is off 2.6 percent from a recent peak in
September and below its 50-day moving average as investors grow
cautious ahead of the election and tough government budget
negotiations at the end of the year.
Starbucks Corp jumped nearly 8 percent in premarket
trading after raising its profit forecast for the fiscal year as
sales in its top market of the United States beat expectations,
providing the company optimism that has eluded much of the U.S.
restaurant industry in recent months.
Professional social network LinkedIn Corp beat Wall
Street's third-quarter profit and revenue targets, as
advertising rates increased and sales from its hiring services
nearly doubled. The shares rose 8.3 percent to $115.75.
From New York City's Staten Island to the popular beach
towns of the Jersey Shore, rescuers and officials on Friday
continued to face widespread destruction wrought by superstorm
Sandy, a rising death toll, and mounting anger over delayed
relief and fuel shortages.
Verizon may take another two weeks to restore
telecommunication services for its customers after flooding and
power outages knocked out services during superstorm Sandy,
according to a top executive at the company.
Newmont Mining Corp,, the world's second-largest
gold producer, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit
as output slumped and costs soared at its big Batu Hijau copper
and gold mine in Indonesia. The stock fell 1.9 percent to
$52.20.