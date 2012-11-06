* U.S. voting begins, political change can affect sectors
* Fashion firm Fossil drops after results
* Futures up: Dow 37 pts, S&P 4.4 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. stock index futures
advanced on Tuesday, indicating the S&P 500 would rise for a
second consecutive session with voters set to elect the
country's president.
* Polls showed President Barack Obama and Republican
challenger Mitt Romney neck-and-neck in a race that will be
decided in a handful of states. A change in political leadership
could affect sectors such as healthcare, energy and financials.
* Investors will also closely watch races in the Senate and
House of Representatives that will have an impact on the
"fiscal cliff," or $600 billion in spending cuts and tax
increases that are set to be automatically triggered at the end
of the year unless a deal is reached between Congress and the
White House.
* S&P 500 futures rose 4.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 37
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11.5 points.
* Fossil Inc dropped 5.4 percent to $89.01 in
premarket trade after the fashion accessories maker posted
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue due to a fall in sales in
Europe and a stronger dollar.
* NYSE Euronext , the world's largest stock
market, is hoping ambitious cost cuts will help offset lower
trading levels in the latest sign of growing pressure on the
world's top trading firms.
* Express Scripts Holding Co plunged 14.9 percent
to $53.50 in premarket action after the pharmacy benefits
manager said analysts' forecasts for its 2013 results were too
aggressive, casting doubt on how well it is integrating its $29
billion purchase of Medco Health Solutions Inc.
* According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning,
of the 387 companies in the S&P 500 that have posted earnings,
61.8 percent have topped Wall Street expectations, roughly
in-line with the 62 percent quarterly average since 1994 and
below the 67 percent average over the past four quarters.
* But corporate revenue has disappointed investors, with
only 38.1 percent of companies besting analyst expectations,
well below the 62 percent quarterly average since 2002 and the
55 percent average over the past four quarters.
* Stronger travel and tech stocks helped European equities
to advance and charts signaled more gains, although uncertainty
about the outcome of the U.S. election was likely to cap moves
throughout the session.
* Asian shares steadied, with investors' reluctant to place
new bets amid uncertainty over the outcome of a tight U.S.
presidential election and renewed doubts over Greece's ability
to push through stringent fiscal reforms.