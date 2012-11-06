* U.S. voting begins, political change can affect sectors
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Tuesday, indicating the S&P 500 would advance for a
second consecutive session with voters set to elect the
country's president.
Polls showed President Barack Obama and Republican
challenger Mitt Romney neck-and-neck in a race that will be
decided in a handful of states. A change in political leadership
could affect sectors such as healthcare, energy and financials.
Investors will also closely watch races in the Senate and
House of Representatives that will affect the "fiscal cliff," or
$600 billion in spending cuts and tax increases that are set to
be automatically triggered at the end of the year unless a deal
is reached between Congress and the White House.
"The biggest focus now is the fiscal problem we have," said
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
"The race is very, very tight - who knows - it might wind up
in the courts again. That just creates more confusion and more
uncertainty and the fiscal cliff problem becomes even more of a
reality."
S&P 500 futures rose 1.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 30
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 9.5 points.
Fossil Inc slumped 9.1 percent to $85.58 in
premarket trade after the fashion accessories maker posted
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue due to a fall in sales in
Europe and a stronger dollar.
NYSE Euronext , the world's largest stock
market, is hoping ambitious cost cuts will help offset lower
trading levels in the latest sign of growing pressure on the
world's top trading firms.
Express Scripts Holding Co plunged 12.9 percent to
$54.75 in premarket action after the pharmacy benefits manager
said analysts' forecasts for its 2013 results were too
aggressive, casting doubt on how well it is integrating its $29
billion purchase of Medco Health Solutions Inc.
Zillow Inc tumbled 19 percent to $27.85 in premarket
trading after the real estate website forecast fourth-quarter
revenue below analysts' estimates. The company lost one of its
larger advertisers, Foreclosure.com.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning, of
the 387 companies in the S&P 500 that have posted earnings, 61.8
percent have topped Wall Street expectations, roughly in-line
with the 62 percent quarterly average since 1994 and below the
67 percent average over the past four quarters.
But corporate revenue has disappointed investors, with only
38.1 percent of companies besting analyst expectations, well
below the 62 percent quarterly average since 2002 and the 55
percent average over the past four quarters.
European shares bounced back, led by insurers after Hannover
Re gave a bullish picture on its profits, although
the U.S. election kept the market cautious.