* U.S. voting begins with Obama and Romney seen
neck-and-neck
* Fashion firm Fossil drops after results
* Dow up 0.5 pct, S&P up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq down 0.3 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. stock advanced at the open
on Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a second straight
advance, as Americans streamed to the polls to elect the
country's president.
Polls showed President Barack Obama and Republican
challenger Mitt Romney neck-and-neck in a race that will be
decided in a handful of battleground states. A change in
political leadership could affect sectors such as healthcare,
energy and financials.
Investors will also closely watch races in the Senate and
House of Representatives that could affect the "fiscal cliff,"
or $600 billion in spending cuts and tax increases that are set
to be automatically triggered at the end of the year. The U.S.
fiscal standoff threatens to bring on another recession unless a
deal is reached between Congress and the White House.
"We do know this much, though, the resident in the White
House may change, the face of Washington is still going to be
one of tremendous gridlock, discord, and dysfunction and markets
are going to force Washington to come to terms with the
dysfunction," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight
Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"One way or the other, markets are going to dictate that the
fiscal cliff gets addressed."
Trading volume is expected to light while investors remain
uncertain about the emerging political picture.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 68.73 points,
or 0.52 percent, to 13,181.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 4.43 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,421.69. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.30 points, or 0.01
percent, to 2,999.36.
Fossil Inc slumped 11 percent to $83.77 after the
fashion accessories maker posted lower-than-expected quarterly
revenue due to a fall in sales in Europe and a stronger dollar.
Express Scripts Holding Co plunged 15.8 percent to
$52.92 and was the biggest drag on the Nasdaq after the pharmacy
benefits manager said analysts' forecasts for its 2013 results
were too aggressive, casting doubt on how well it is integrating
its $29 billion purchase of Medco Health Solutions Inc.
Emerson Electric Co climbed 2.8 percent to $51.91
after the industrial conglomerate posted adjusted earnings that
topped Wall Street expectations and said it will pursue a sale
of its $1.4 billion embedded computing and power business.
Zillow Inc tumbled 19.2 percent to $27.28 after the
real estate website forecast fourth-quarter revenue below
analysts' estimates. The company lost one of its larger
advertisers, Foreclosure.com.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning, of
the 387 companies in the S&P 500 that have posted earnings, 61.8
percent have topped Wall Street expectations, roughly in-line
with the 62 percent quarterly average since 1994 and below the
67 percent average over the past four quarters.
But corporate revenue has disappointed investors, with only
38.1 percent of companies besting analyst expectations, well
below the 62 percent quarterly average since 2002 and the 55
percent average over the past four quarters.