* Indexes end little changed, Barclays cuts S&P target
* Volume light on Veterans Day with bond market closed
* Trading issue on NYSE slows activity
* S&P bounces around near 200-day moving average
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq off 0.02 pct
(Adds volume in paragraphs 15-16)
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Nov 12 U.S. stocks were little changed
in a lightly traded session on Monday, with investors limiting
bets ahead of what could be a drawn-out battle over the "fiscal
cliff."
Volume was light, with the U.S. bond market and government
offices closed for the Veterans Day holiday. Trading was also
affected by problems on the NYSE Euronext. The Big Board
suspended trading in more than 200 stocks due to problems with a
trade-matching engine, though the stocks in question were still
active on other exchanges.
Major averages vacillated between modest gains and losses
throughout the session.
Worry about the fiscal cliff - a series of budget cuts and
tax hikes that will start to go into effect in the new year -
has investors cautious because of the potential for harm to U.S.
economic growth.
Barclays cut its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 1,325
from 1,395, saying "there is little basis to believe a grand
compromise is in the offing."
Though most consider it unlikely that some deal will not be
reached, analysts fear going over the cliff could push the
economy back into recession. There are also concerns that a
protracted debate could hurt business and investment sentiment.
"The concern is there may be an impasse every bit as bad as
what we had in August 2011," Brian Gendreau, market strategist
with Cetera Financial Group in Gainesville, Florida, said,
referring to the last-minute agreement policymakers reached on
raising the U.S. debt ceiling.
Last year's political logjam bruised consumer attitudes and
led to a downgrade of U.S. debt.
Still, some recent comments from politicians suggest a
compromise might be more likely this time, Gendreau said.
NYSE first alerted traders it was having problems with one
of its cash equity matching engines at 9:38 a.m. and said it
would not publish quotes on a total of 216 stocks, including CVS
Caremark Corp and Lazard Ltd.
Nasdaq OMX Group, BATS Global Markets, and Direct
Edge exchanges stopped sending orders to the NYSE, and investors
wishing to trade in those shares did so on these exchanges
rather than the NYSE. The NYSE said trading in those issues
would return to normal on Tuesday.
The S&P index hovered around its 200-day moving average
after last week closing below the level for the first time in
five months. An extended run under it could signal further
losses ahead.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.23 point
to 12,815.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 0.15
point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,380.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was off 0.62 point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,904.25.
The S&P 500 is still up about 10 percent for 2012, though
recent months have eroded those gains. The Nasdaq has fallen for
five straight weeks.
Volume was roughly 4.62 billion shares on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, well below the
year-to-date average daily closing volume of 6.52 billion.
Decliners outnumbered advancers on the NYSE 1,539 to 1,406
on the New York Stock Exchange. On the Nasdaq, decliners
outpaced advancers by 1,304 to 1,121.
Merger activity bolstered the price of specific stocks.
Precision Castparts Corp offered to buy Titanium Metals
Corp for $2.9 billion, while Leucadia National Corp
agreed to buy investment bank Jefferies Group
for $3.6 billion.
Shares of Titanium surged 42.6 percent to $16.50, while
Jefferies climbed 14 percent to $16.27. Precision rose 4.7
percent to $179.46. In contrast, Leucadia fell 3 percent to
$21.14.
The S&P 500 dropped more than 2 percent last week, the worst
week for the benchmark index since June. The drop was partly
propelled by concerns about whether there will be a timely
solution to avoid the fiscal cliff.
Gilead Sciences supported the Nasdaq after the
company reported over the weekend a 100 percent cure rate using
a combination of drugs in a small number of patients with the
most common and hardest to treat form of hepatitis C. Gilead was
up 13.7 percent at $73.93.
Also in the biotech sector, Celgene Corp rose 5.8
percent to $75.66 after a late-stage clinical trial showed its
drug Abraxane improved survival in patients with pancreatic
cancer.