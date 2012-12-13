* Initial jobless claims fell sharply last week, retail
sales up
* Best Buy surges on report of possible buy offer
* Stocks mixed: S&P down 0.06 pct, Dow down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq
up 0.12 pct
By Gabriel Debenedetti
NEW YORK, Dec 13 U.S. stocks fell slightly on
Thursday, pulling back from six straight days of gains despite a
batch of positive economic releases as "fiscal cliff"
negotiations in Washington weighed on sentiment.
Weekly claims for jobless benefits dropped near the lowest
level since February 2008 and retail sales rose in November
after an October decline, improving the picture for consumer
spending.
Best Buy Co shares shot up more than 18 percent
after a report that the company's founder is expected to offer
to buy the consumer electronics retailer by the end of the week.
Trading was constrained by the drawn-out fiscal talks
between Democrats and Republicans. Investors worry that tax
hikes and spending cuts set to begin in 2013 if a deal is not
reached in Washington will hurt growth. Republican House Speaker
John Boehner accused President Barack Obama of "slow-walking"
the economy off the fiscal cliff.
"There's a lot of confusion. Nobody knows what's going to
happen with the cliff," said Tom Schrader, managing director of
U.S. equity trading at Stifel Nicolaus Capital Markets in
Baltimore.
Despite the overarching concerns, the S&P 500 has managed
gains for six sessions, touching its highest level since Oct. 22
on Wednesday.
"I don't know if there's a lot of anticipation that they're
going to get anything done, but the market doesn't seem too
worried about it," Schrader said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 9.35
points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,236.10. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 0.88 point, or 0.06 percent, at 1,427.60. The
Nasdaq Composite Index rose 3.60 points, or 0.12
percent, at 3,017.41.
A day after the Federal Reserve announced a new round of
stimulus for the economy, markets focused on Chairman Ben
Bernanke's reiteration that monetary policy would not be
sufficient to offset going over the fiscal cliff.
European Union finance ministers reached agreement to make
the European Central Bank the bloc's top banking supervisor,
which could boost confidence in EU leaders' ability to confront
the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
CVS Caremark Corp gained 3.0 percent to $48.97 after
saying it expects higher earnings in 2013.
Best Buy's stock was trading up $2.09 at $14.27 at midday.
Jobless claims dropped 29,000 to a seasonally adjusted
343,000, indicating healing in the labor market.