* Obama to meet Democrats, Republicans at White House
* Stocks on course for worst week since mid-November
* Chicago PMI, pending home sales top expectations
* Dow down 0.5 pct, S&P 500 off 0.4 pct, Nasdaq off 0.2 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Dec 28 U.S. stocks fell on Friday,
putting the S&P 500 on track for a fifth straight decline, as
President Barack Obama and top congressional leaders were set to
make a last-ditch attempt to steer the country away from severe
fiscal austerity next year.
Obama and lawmakers from both political parties will meet at
the White House on Friday afternoon for talks in an effort to
agree on a solution before a New Year's deadline to keep large
tax hikes and spending cuts from taking effect. Economists sa y
that combination of automatic higher taxes and lower government
spending - known as the "fiscal cliff" - could push the U.S.
economy into a recession.
Trading was volatile and stocks rebounded from their session
lows after unconfirmed reports that President Obama was about to
offer a new plan to Republicans.
But investors' pessimism about achieving anything more than
a stop-gap deal by the deadline was reflected in the benchmark
S&P 500's drop of 1.3 percent so far this week. The broad index
was on pace for its worst weekly performance since mid-November.
A five-day decline would be the S&P 500's longest losing
streak in three months.
"There's a pretty good chance that we won't have something
in hand by year-end," said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity
strategist at UBS, in New York. "It should be pretty obvious
that that is now the majority case."
Golub, however, said investors were still counting on a deal
that would avoid most of the tax hikes and spending cuts next
year even if it does come after the deadline.
"It is widely believed that we're going to get a deal," he
said. "We are not going to go over the cliff to the extent that
we have a huge economic contraction."
With time running short, members of Congress may attempt to
pass a retroactive fix to neutralize tax increases and spending
cuts soon after the automatic fiscal policies come into effect
on Jan. 1.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 65.65 points,
or 0.50 percent, to 13,030.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dropped 6.03 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,412.07. The
Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 7.29 points, or 0.24
percent, to 2,978.62.
"It doesn't matter which side wins, but at this point,
nobody wants to play a game where there aren't rules," said Joe
Costigan, director of equity research at Bryn Mawr Trust, in
Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.
"So everybody is talking about what the prospects are for
changes in the rules. But at the end of the day, nothing is
happening."
Highlighting Wall Street's sensitivity to developments in
Washington, stocks tumbled slightly more than 1 percent on
Thursday after Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid warned that a
deal was unlikely before the deadline. But late in the day, the
three major U.S. stock indexes rebounded and ended down just 0.1
percent after the U.S. House of Representatives said it would
hold an unusual Sunday session to work on a fiscal solution.
With many investors away for the holiday-shortened week,
volume is expected to remain light and that could exacerbate the
stock market's swings.
Positive economic data failed to alter the market's
downtrend.
The National Association of Realtors said contracts to buy
previously owned U.S. homes rose in November to their highest
level in 2-1/2 years, while a report from the Institute for
Supply Management-Chicago showed business activity in the U.S.
Midwest expanded in December.
Barnes & Noble Inc shares rose 6.2 percent to $15.24
after the top U.S. bookstore chain said British publisher
Pearson Plc had agreed to make a strategic
investment in its Nook Media subsidiary. But Barnes & Noble also
said its Nook business will not meet its previous projection for
fiscal year 2013.
Shares of magicJack VocalTec Ltd jumped 8.5 percent
to $17.67 after the company, which provides VoIP or voice over
Internet protocol services, forecast more than $39 million in
GAAP revenue and over 70 cents per share in operating income for
the fourth quarter. The company also said it has appointed
Gerald Vento as president and CEO, effective Jan. 1.
The U.S.-listed shares of Canadian drugmaker Aeterna
Zentaris Inc surged 16.1 percent to $2.52 after
the company said it had reached an agreement with the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration on a special protocol assessment by the
FDA for a Phase 3 registration trial in endometrial cancer with
AEZS-108 treatment.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jan Paschal)