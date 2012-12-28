* Obama meets with Democrats, Republicans at White House
* Energy and material shares lead declines, no sector rises
* Stocks mark worst week since mid-November, VIX jumps
* Chicago PMI, pending home sales top expectations
* Dow down 1.2 pct, S&P 500 off 1.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.9 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 28 U.S. stocks fell for a fifth
straight day on Friday, dropping 1 percent and marking the S&P
500's longest losing streak in three months as the federal
government edged closer to the "fiscal cliff" with no solution
in sight.
President Barack Obama and top congressional leaders met at
the White House to work on a solution for the draconian
debt-reduction measures set to take effect beginning next week.
Stocks, which have been influenced by little else than the flood
of fiscal cliff headlines from Washington in recent days,
extended losses going into the close with the Dow Jones
industrial average and the S&P 500 each losing 1 percent, after
reports that Obama would not offer a new plan to Republicans.
The Dow closed below 13,000 for the first time since Dec. 4.
"I was stunned Obama didn't have another plan, and that's
absolutely why we sold off," said Mike Shea, managing partner at
Direct Access Partners LLC in New York. "He's going to force the
House to come to him with something different. I think that's a
surprise. The entire market is disappointed in a lack of
leadership in Washington."
In a sign of investor anxiety, the CBOE Volatility Index
, known as the VIX, jumped 16.69 percent to 22.72, closing
at its highest level since June. Wall Street's favorite fear
barometer has risen for five straight weeks, surging more than
40 percent over that time.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 158.20
points, or 1.21 percent, to 12,938.11 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index lost 15.67 points, or 1.11 percent, to
1,402.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 25.59 points,
or 0.86 percent, to end at 2,960.31.
For the week, the Dow fell 1.9 percent. The S&P 500 also
lost 1.9 percent for the week, marking its worst weekly
performance since mid-November. The Nasdaq finished the week
down 2 percent. In contrast, the VIX jumped 22 percent for the
week.
Pessimism continued after the market closed, with stock
futures indicating even steeper losses. S&P 500 futures
dropped 26.7 points, or 1.9 percent, eclipsing the decline seen
in the regular session.
All 10 S&P 500 sectors fell during Friday's regular trading,
with most posting declines of 1 percent, but energy and material
shares were among the weakest of the day, with both groups
closely tied to the pace of growth.
An S&P energy sector index slid 1.8 percent, with
Exxon Mobil down 2 percent at $85.10, and Chevron Corp
off 1.9 percent at $106.45. The S&P material sector
index fell 1.3 percent, with U.S. Steel Corp down
2.6 percent at $23.03.
Decliners outnumbered advancers by a ratio of slightly more
than 2 to 1 on the New York Stock Exchange, while on the Nasdaq,
two stocks fell for every one that rose.
"We've been whipsawing around on low volume and rumors that
come out on the cliff," said Eric Green, senior portfolio
manager at Penn Capital Management in Philadelphia, who helps
oversee $7 billion in assets.
With time running short, lawmakers may opt to allow the
higher taxes and across-the-board federal spending cuts to go
into effect and attempt to pass a retroactive fix soon after the
new year. Standard & Poor's said an impasse on the cliff
wouldn't affect the sovereign credit rating of the United
States.
"We're not as concerned with Jan. 1 as the market seems to
be," said Richard Weiss, senior money manager at American
Century Investments, in Mountain View, California. "Things will
be resolved, just maybe not on a good timetable, and any deal
can easily be retroactive."
Trading volume was light throughout the holiday-shortened
week, with just 4.46 billion shares changing hands on the New
York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and NYSE MKT on Friday, below
the daily average so far this year of about 6.48 billion shares.
On Monday, the U.S. stock market closed early for Christmas Eve,
and the market was shut on Tuesday for Christmas. Many senior
traders were absent this week for the holidays.
Highlighting Wall Street's sensitivity to developments in
Washington, stocks tumbled more than 1 percent on Thursday after
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid warned that a deal was
unlikely before the deadline. But late in the day, stocks nearly
bounced back when the House said it would hold an unusual Sunday
session to work on a fiscal solution.
Positive economic data failed to alter the market's mood.
The National Association of Realtors said contracts to buy
previously owned U.S. homes rose in November to their highest
level in 2-1/2 years, while a report from the Institute for
Supply Management-Chicago showed business activity in the U.S.
Midwest expanded in December.
"Economic reports have been very favorable, and once
Congress comes to a resolution, the market should resume an
upward trend, based on the data," said Weiss, who helps oversee
about $125 billion in assets. "All else being equal, we see any
further decline as a buying opportunity."
Barnes & Noble Inc rose 4.3 percent to $14.97 after
the top U.S. bookstore chain said British publisher Pearson Plc
had agreed to make a strategic investment in its
Nook Media subsidiary. But Barnes & Noble also said its Nook
business will not meet its previous projection for fiscal year
2013.
Shares of magicJack VocalTec Ltd jumped 10.3
percent to $17.95 after the company gave a strong fourth-quarter
outlook and named Gerald Vento president and chief executive,
effective Jan. 1.
The U.S.-listed shares of Canadian drugmaker Aeterna
Zentaris Inc surged 13.8 percent to $2.47 after
the company said it had reached an agreement with the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration on a special protocol assessment by the
FDA for a Phase 3 registration trial in endometrial cancer with
AEZS-108 treatment.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)