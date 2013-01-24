* China, Europe PMIs lift sentiment
* 3M boosts Dow after earnings
* Netflix jumps after earns
* Jobless claims data on tap
* Futures: S&P down 1.5 pt, Dow up 10 pts, Nasdaq off 38.50
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Jan 24 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were
set to fall Thursday as Apple slid nearly 10 percent following a
revenue miss, and analysts said equities may be due for a
pullback after a six-day rally.
Apple Inc missed Wall Street's revenue forecast for
a third straight quarter after iPhone sales came in below
expectations, fanning fears its dominance of consumer
electronics is slipping. The shares dropped 9.8 percent to
$463.84 in premarket trading, wiping out about $50 billion of
its market value.
However, some positive economic news looked set to put a
floor under stock prices. Growth in Chinese manufacturing
accelerated to a two-year high this month and a buoyant Germany
took the euro zone economy a step closer to recovery, business
surveys showed on Thursday.
That chimed with positive U.S. data, showing the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly fell to its lowest since the early days of the
2007-09 recession, a hopeful sign for the sluggish labor market.
With signs the economy is improving and futures indicating
only slight losses in the S&P 500 after the open, some investors
are lauding the strength of the stock market rather than calling
an end to the rally.
"The market has disconnected itself with Apple," said Jack
de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in
Portsmouth, New Hampshire. "I think it shows great strength in
the overall S&P."
The S&P 500 rose for a sixth day on Wednesday following
stronger-than-expected results from IBM and Google
. But Apple could now halt that rally, which had lifted
stocks to five-year highs.
On Thursday, S&P 500 futures fell 1.5 point and were
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose
10 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 38.50 points.
Netflix Inc surprised Wall Street Wednesday with a
quarterly profit after the video subscription service added
nearly 4 million customers in the U.S. and abroad. Shares jumped
nearly 40 percent in premarket trading.
Apple's disappointing results drew a round of price-target
cuts from brokerages. At least 14 brokerages, including Barclays
Capital, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, cut their price target
on the stock by $142 on average. Morgan Stanley removed the
stock from its 'best ideas' list.
"The march to 1,500 on the S&P is looking quite strong, the
question is will Apple be the spoiler?" said Peter Cardillo,
chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"My guess is that while Nasdaq might suffer losses today,
both the Dow and the S&P may do otherwise based on economic news
out of China and Europe."
Diversified U.S. manufacturer 3M Co reported a 3.9
percent rise in profit, meeting expectations, on solid growth in
sales of its wide array of products, which range from Post-It
notes to films used in television screens. The shares shed 0.6
percent in premarket trading.
Corporate earnings have helped drive the recent stock market
rally. Thomson Reuters data through Wednesday showed that of the
99 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings, 67.7 percent
have exceeded expectations, above the 65 percent average over
the past four quarters.
Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pumped $9.32 billion
into stock funds in the week ended Jan. 16, the second
consecutive week of inflows for such funds, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed Wednesday.
Removing an element of political uncertainty from markets,
the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a
Republican plan to allow the federal government to keep
borrowing money through mid-May, clearing it for fast enactment
after the top Senate Democrat and White House endorsed it.