* Monday's decline was S&P 500's biggest since November
* Dell to go private in $24.4 bln deal, shares up
* Archer Daniels, Estee Lauder both up after results
* Indexes: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Feb 5 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday,
with the Dow rising above 14,000, as earnings came in stronger
than expected and investors sought bargains a day after the
market's biggest drop since November.
Dell Inc's stock rose after the world's No. 3
computer maker agreed to be taken private in a $24.4 billion
deal, the largest leveraged buyout since the 2008-2009 financial
crisis. The stock gained 0.8 percent to $13.39 after a delayed
open.
Major stock indexes fell about 1 percent in Monday's
selloff, pressured by renewed worries over the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis. Still, equities have been strong
performers recently, with the benchmark S&P 500 index up about 5
percent for 2013.
Wall Street has advanced on strong fourth-quarter earnings
and signs of improved economic growth, suggesting the market's
longer-term trend remains higher.
"Yesterday was the first real down day of the year, which
shows that we are in this strong bull market. Today we are back
to the normal pattern. People are realizing that we've
overreacted to Europe yesterday," said Uri Landesman, president
of Platinum Partners in New York.
"Money in the euro, euro bonds and euro stocks are coming
back to the good, old U.S. stock market and 1,545 (on the S&P
500) is the short-term target, probably in the first half of the
year."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 110.50
points, or 0.80 percent, at 13,990.58 after rising as high as
14,006. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 13.42
points, or 0.90 percent, at 1,509.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 30.96 points, or 0.99 percent, at 3,162.13.
Archer Daniels Midland reported revenue and adjusted
fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations, boosted by
strong global demand for oilseeds. Shares rose 3.4 percent to
$29.40.
Estée Lauder Cos Inc reported a higher quarterly
profit on Tuesday and raised its full-year profit forecast. The
stock rose to a new 52-week high of $66.07 earlier but traded at
around $64 in afternoon.
According to Thomson Reuters data, of the 53 percent of S&P
500 companies that have reported earnings thus far, 69 percent
have beaten profit expectations, over the 62 percent average
since 1994 and the 65 percent average over the past four
quarters.
Fourth-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected
to rise 4.5 percent, according to the data, above the 1.9
percent forecast at the start of earnings season but well below
the 9.9 percent forecast on Oct. 1.
The S&P is less than 5 percent away from its all-time
intraday high of 1,576.09, reached in October 2011.
McGraw-Hill slumped 5.4 percent to $47.55 after the
Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit against it seeking $5
billion over mortgage bond ratings. Standard & Poor's, a McGraw
Hill unit, was accused of inflated ratings and understated risks
out of a desire to gain more business from investment banks.
The stock has dropped more than 20 percent over the past two
days.
U.S. shares of BP Plc rose 1.1 percent to $44.07
after the company reported earnings that beat expectations and
said underlying financial momentum would be "strongly evident"
by 2014.
The Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing
index was 55.2 in January, as expected and down slightly from
the previous month.