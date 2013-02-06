* Disney climbs after results
* Visa earnings on tap
* Futures up: Dow 42 pts, S&P 1.6 pt, Nasdaq 0.75 pt
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. stock index futures rose on
Wednesday, adding to the benchmark S&P 500's rally of more than
1 percent a day earlier, buoyed by solid corporate earnings and
an optimistic outlook from Disney.
* Walt Disney Co beat estimates for quarterly
adjusted earnings and said it expected the next few quarters to
be better due to a stronger lineup of movies and rising
attendance at its theme parks. Shares advanced 3.2 percent to
$56.03 in light premarket trading.
* With a lack of economic catalysts on Wednesday, investor
focus has turned to an earnings season that has been better than
anticipated.
* According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning,
of the 278 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings, 68.7 percent have beat analysts' expectations, above a
62 percent average since 1994 and 65 percent over the past four
quarters.
* In another positive sign, sixty-six percent of companies
have topped revenue forecasts. Fourth-quarter earnings for S&P
500 companies are now expected to rise 4.5 percent, according to
the data, above the 1.9 percent forecast at the start of
earnings season.
* S&P 500 futures rose 1.6 points and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
42 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.75 points.
* The benchmark S&P index rose 1.04 percent Tuesday, its
biggest percentage gain since a 2.5-percent advance on Jan. 2,
when legislators sidestepped a "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts
and tax hikes that could have hurt a fragile U.S. economic
recovery.
* Visa, the world's largest credit and debit card
network, is expected to report earnings per share of $1.79 for
its first quarter, up from $1.49 a year earlier. Smaller rival
MasterCard recently reported better-than-expected results
but said its revenue growth could slow in the first half of the
year due to economic uncertainty.
* Zynga Inc jumped 6.9 percent to $2.93 in
premarket trading after the online gaming company reported an
unexpected fourth-quarter profit, following steep cost cuts and
shifting forward deferred revenue.
* European stocks rose, extending the previous session's
recovery with an upbeat outlook from ArcelorMittal
reassuring investors.
* Asian shares rose, with Japanese equities climbing to
their highest since October 2008 on hopes of central bank
monetary policy easing and optimism about the prospects for a
global economic recovery.