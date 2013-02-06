* Disney climbs after results
* Visa earnings on tap
* Futures dip: Dow 30 pts, S&P 4.4 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. stock index futures dipped
on Wednesday, indicating the S&P 500 may pull back from a rally
of more than 1 percent a day earlier as the index struggles to
push past 5-year highs.
Walt Disney Co beat estimates for quarterly adjusted
earnings and said it expected the next few quarters to be
better, with a stronger lineup of movies and rising attendance
at its theme parks. Shares advanced 3.2 percent to $56.03 in
light premarket trading.
With the benchmark S&P 500 index at its highest since
December 2007, investors are finding it a challenge to continue
a move upward amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives,
analysts said.
"We are a little bit at stall speed," said Keith Bliss,
senior vice-president at Cuttone & Co in New York.
"We will continue to see earnings but it wouldn't surprise
me a bit to see us consolidate around this level on the S&P 500
for the next day or two, in the absence of some real compelling
news, which is always a risk."
According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning,
of 278 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings, 68.7 percent have beat analysts' expectations, above a
62 percent average since 1994 and 65 percent over the past four
quarters.
In another positive sign for corporate profits, 66 percent
of companies have topped revenue forecasts. Fourth-quarter
earnings for S&P 500 companies are now expected to rise 4.5
percent, according to the data, above the 1.9 percent forecast
at the start of earnings season.
S&P 500 futures fell 4.4 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 30
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 11.5 points.
The benchmark S&P index rose 1.04 percent Tuesday, its
biggest percentage gain since a 2.5-percent advance on Jan. 2,
when legislators sidestepped a "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts
and tax hikes that could have hurt a fragile U.S. economic
recovery.
Visa, the world's largest credit and debit card
network, is expected to report earnings per share of $1.79 for
its first quarter, up from $1.49 a year earlier. Smaller rival
MasterCard recently reported better-than-expected results
but said its revenue growth could slow in the first half of the
year due to economic uncertainty.
Zynga Inc jumped 4.7 percent to $2.87 in premarket
trading after the online gaming company reported an unexpected
fourth-quarter profit, following steep cost cuts and shifting
forward deferred revenue.
Time Warner Inc gained 3.1 percent to $51.50 before
the bell after reporting higher fourth-quarter profit that beat
Wall Street estimates, as growth in its cable networks offset
declines in its film, TV entertainment and publishing units.
European stocks were mixed at midday as the previous
session's tentative recovery lost steam, with euro zone banks
sliding on renewed concerns over the health of the region's
economy.
Asian shares rose, with Japanese equities climbing to their
highest since October 2008 on hopes of central bank monetary
policy easing and optimism about the prospects for a global
economic recovery.