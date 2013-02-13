* Obama calls for $50 bln spending plan on infrastructure
* Retail sales data on tap, seen slowing from last month
* Comcast to buy remaining stake of NBC Universal from GE
* Futures up: Dow 19 pts, S&P 2.2 pts, Nasdaq 6.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Wednesday, suggesting the market would continue a
recent upward trend that took benchmark indexes near multi-year
highs.
* Equities have been strong performers of late, with the S&P
500 rising for the past six weeks, putting it up 6.5 percent so
far this year. The Dow is about 1 percent from an all-time
intraday high, reached in October 2007.
* While the long-term trend in markets is expected to remain
positive, some investors may be looking to take profits at
current levels, with the S&P near its highest since November
2007. Recently, daily moves have been small and trading volume
light as investors search for new reasons to drive stocks
higher.
* Industrial and construction shares will be in focus a day
after President Barack Obama's State of the Union address, where
he called for a $50 billion spending plan to create jobs by
rebuilding degraded roads and bridges. He also backed higher
taxes for the wealthy.
* Retail sales data is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m.
(1330 GMT) and are seen rising 0.1 percent in the month as
consumers eyed smaller paychecks on the back of a recent tax
increase. Sales rose 0.5 percent in December.
* Much of the stock market's recent gains have come on the
back of stronger corporate results. Economic data, including
recent reads on gross domestic product, have indicated some
weakness.
* S&P 500 futures rose 2.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 19
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 6.75 points.
* In company news, Comcast Corp late Tuesday
agreed to buy General Electric Co's remaining 49 percent
stake in NBC Universal for $16.7 billion. Comcast jumped 8
percent to $42.10 in premarket trading while Dow component GE
was up 3.2 percent to $23.31.
* Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer on
Tuesday said the company's search partnership with Microsoft
Corp was not delivering the market share gains or the
revenue boost that it should.
* Companies scheduled to report quarterly results on
Wednesday include Deere & Co, MetLife Inc,
Applied Materials and Whole Foods Market.
* According to the latest Thomson Reuters data, of the 353
companies in the S&P 500 that have reported results, 70.3
percent have exceeded analysts' expectations, above a 62 percent
average since 1994 and 65 percent over the past four quarters.
* Fourth-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are
estimated to have risen 5.3 percent, according to the data,
above a 1.9 percent forecast at the start of the earnings
season.
* Also in economic news, business inventories are seen
rising 0.3 percent in December, a repeat of the November
increase. The data is due at 10 a.m.
* U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday as investors
looked ahead to President Barack Obama's State of the Union
address.