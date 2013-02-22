* Hewlett-Packard rallies after results, lifts tech shares
* S&P 500 fell about 2 percent in two previous sessions
* Abercrombie & Fitch leads decliners after results
* Dow up 0.9 pct, S&P 500 up 0.9 pct, Nasdaq up 1 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. stocks rose on Friday as
Dow component Hewlett-Packard surged on strong results and
comments from Fed officials allayed fears that the central bank
would curtail its stimulus measures.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke downplayed worries
that the Fed has fueled asset bubbles that could hurt the
economy in a private meeting with bond dealers and investors
earlier this month, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
Bernanke's view helped ease fears that the central bank may
end its easy money policies. Minutes from the Federal Reserve's
January meeting hit markets on Wednesday as investors
interpreted divergent opinions on the benefit of stimulus as a
sign the measures may be halted sooner than thought.
"They are in uncharted territory with divergent views," said
Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in
Chicago. "I could see some pretty heated opinions on what the
ultimate outcome is, so I do believe there is dissension."
Hewlett-Packard Co shares jumped more than 12
percent and gave one of the biggest boosts to both the Dow and
the S&P 500 after the personal computer maker's quarterly
revenue and forecasts beat expectations.
Hewlett-Packard's stock rose to $19.20 at the close, up 12.3
percent for the day.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 119.95
points, or 0.86 percent, to 14,000.57 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index rose 13.18 points, or 0.88 percent, to
1,515.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 30.33 points,
or 0.97 percent, to end at 3,161.82.
With Bernanke's reported comments much on their minds in
Friday's session, investors will want the Fed chairman to
reiterate his remarks publicly when he speaks before the Senate
Banking Committee on Tuesday. That would echo comments made by
two top Fed officials on Friday.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Fed Governor Jerome
Powell both defended the U.S. central bank's asset-buying
program, arguing that the policy helps the U.S. economy.
The S&P 500 shed 1.9 percent over the previous two sessions,
its worst two-day drop since early November, following the
release of the Fed's minutes on Wednesday. The selloff marked
the end of seven back-to-back weeks of gains for stocks.
For the week, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq
lost nearly 1 percent. Only the Dow ended the week with a gain -
up just 0.1 percent.
HP's results come near the end of a relatively strong
earnings season in which 70 percent of S&P 500 companies beat
analysts' expectations, compared with a 62 percent average since
1994 and 65 percent over the past four quarters, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"Overall, the earnings supports were better than expected in
this cycle," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer
at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois. "We may see the
market rising during the month of March."
Fourth-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are estimated
to have risen 6 percent, according to the data, above a 1.9
percent forecast at the start of the earnings season.
But with only a handful of companies left to report
earnings, investors are looking ahead to the possibility of
hefty automatic budget cuts that could happen on March 1.
A large option investor appeared to be adjusting a bearish
view on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust fund while locking in
previously established gains, in a possible hedge ahead of the
automatic budget cuts that are set to take effect at the
beginning of next month. The play involved weekly puts, expiring
next Friday.
"An institutional investor appears to be rolling down and
increasing in size a defensive hedge timed to match the March 1
deadline for the sequester," said Henry Schwartz, president of
options analytics firm Trade Alert.
The trader sold 132,000 $149 to $150 weekly put spreads for
22 cents as shares of the exchange-traded fund had traded near
$151.14 on Friday morning. The transaction entailed the sale of
$150 weekly puts to buy the $149 weekly puts. In addition, the
investor purchased another 42,000 $149 weekly puts, which
increases the size of the hedge to 174,000 contracts.
"It is likely this large position protects an existing
underlying long position in a portfolio," Schwartz said.
In another political risk factor, Italians go to the polls
this weekend in an election that could threaten reforms in the
indebted country. Silvio Berlusconi's resurgence has thrown the
vote wide open, with deep uncertainty over whether the poll can
produce the strong government the country needs.
Inconclusive Greek elections last year sparked a protracted
selloff and a period of uncertainty in markets.
In the tech sector, Marvell Technology Group Ltd
forecast results this quarter that were largely above analysts'
expectations. Marvell gained market share in the hard-disk drive
and flash-storage businesses. The stock rose 4.4 percent to
$9.89.
Texas Instruments Inc raised its dividend by a third
and boosted its stock-buyback program, driving its stock up 5.2
percent to $34.18.
The PHLX semiconductor index gained 2.1 percent.
"Dividends growing are another way the market's level is
justified, if not especially attractive at these levels," said
Rex Macey, chief investment officer of Wilmington Trust in
Atlanta, who manages about $20 billion in assets.
On the downside, Abercrombie & Fitch dropped 4.5
percent to $46.86 after the youth-oriented clothing retailer
reported a drop in fourth-quarter comparable sales, even as its
latest quarterly earnings topped estimates.
Insurer American International Group Inc posted
fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations. AIG's
stock advanced 3.1 percent to $38.45.
About three stocks rose for every one that fell on both the
New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.
Around 5.8 billion shares changed hands on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and NYSE MKT, below the 20-day moving
average of around 6.51 billion shares.