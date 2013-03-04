* Futures down: S&P 1.8 pts, Dow 17 pts, Nasdaq 6 pts
* Growth concerns on China plans to contain housing costs
* Investors to take breather with stocks at high levels
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, March 4 Wall Street was poised to
start Monday's session little changed as worries about the
prospects for global economic growth prompted investors to step
back from equities that are within reach of record highs.
Plans to tighten curbs on the housing market in China
prompted worries about slower growth in the world's second
largest economy.
Announced by China's cabinet late on Friday, the government
could increase required downpayments and loan rates for buyers
of second homes in cities where prices are rising too quickly,
in the latest move to contain housing costs.
"It raises the question of growth in China," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York.
Along with the possibility of another Italian election on
the horizon and the automatic spending cuts that are starting to
go into effect in the United States, it could give investors the
opportunity to take money off the table, Cardillo said.
"All of these things are an excuse for the market to take a
little bit of a breather and have a choppy session," said
Cardillo.
Providing potential support for the market, Janet Yellen,
the Federal Reserve's influential vice chairwoman, said the
central bank's aggressive monetary stimulus is warranted given
how far below its full potential the economy is operating.
Domestically, the $85 billion in across-the-board spending
cuts officially started taking effect over the weekend. Stocks
have so far shrugged off concerns about the so-called sequester,
but signs the cuts are beginning to take a toll on the economy
could jostle markets.
President Barack Obama raised again the issue of cutting
entitlements such as Medicare and Social Security as a way out
of damaging budget cuts, a White House official said on Sunday.
S&P 500 futures were recently down 1.8 points and
were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by
taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures
were down 17 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 6
points.
Stocks have climbed to multiyear highs in recent months,
putting the S&P 500 and Dow within sight of their record high
levels. The indexes are up more than 6 and 7 percent,
respectively, for the year so far.
The Dow is less than 1 percent away from hitting its
life-time closing high, while the S&P is 3 percent below its
record close.
The latest flare-up in the euro zone sovereign debt crisis
weighed on futures as Italy appeared to be inching toward
another round of elections within months.
Center-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani issued an ultimatum to
anti-establishment 5-Star Movement boss Beppe Grillo to support
a new government or return to the polls.
Warren Buffett, speaking on CNBC, said stocks are cheaper
than other investments now. On Friday, Buffett warned
shareholders that Berkshire Hathaway may end a long
streak of outperforming the S&P 500 this year, even as he said
he was still hunting for acquisitions.
Hess Corp rose 4.5 percent to $69.55 in premarket
trading after it said it will exit its retail, energy marketing,
and energy trading businesses.
Ferro Corp, a specialty materials company, surged 29
percent after chemical maker A. Schulman offered to buy
the company for $563 million. Ferro was last indicated up at
$6.71.