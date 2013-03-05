* Dow breaks through record set in 2007, S&P at 5-yr high
* Extends strong 2013 rally, now up 8.9 percent on year
* Tech shares among the day's strongest, Oracle rises
* Dow up 1 pct, S&P 500 up 1 pct, Nasdaq up 1.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 5 The Dow Jones Industrial
Average surged to a record high on Tuesday, breaking through
levels last seen in 2007 as equities jumped 1 percent in a broad
rally.
Investors poured money into blue-chip stocks in expectation
of more gains amid signs of a strengthening U.S. economy. With
the day's advance, the Dow has gained nearly 9 percent so far
this year, ahead of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index. Ten
of the Dow's 30 component stocks reached new 52-week highs on a
day when 418 stocks hit new yearly highs on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Analysts said Tuesday's advance was linked less to one
specific catalyst and more to the same factors that have been
driving the rally this year, namely, attractive valuations and
liquidity resulting from the U.S. Federal Reserve's easy
monetary policies.
"Just because we're testing old highs doesn't necessarily
mean the markets are going to capitulate. The underlying
fundamentals still remain in place," said Joseph Tanious, global
market strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds in New York.
Markets have shrugged off the stalemate between the
congressional Republicans and the White House over automatic
U.S. government spending cuts, known as the "sequester." Other
recent headwinds, including political turmoil, have also been
navigated without much pain, with investors using any decline as
an opportunity to buy.
"It's been a bumpy ride, obviously, the past few years, but
it appears corporate America has proved its resilience once
again," Tanious said.
The Dow is also on track to surpass the record closing high
set on Oct. 9, 2007, when it ended at 14,164.53.
The Dow's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio was at
15.87, compared with 16.99 during the 2007 highs, according to
Datastream. The S&P 500's price-to-earnings ratio was at 13.5.
Among Dow stocks hitting all-time highs on Tuesday were Walt
Disney Co and 3M Co. All 10 of the S&P 500's
industrial sector indexes rose.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 137.37
points, or 0.97 percent, at 14,265.19. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 15.18 points, or 1.00 percent, at 1,540.38.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 38.28 points, or 1.20
percent, at 3,220.32.
Tech stocks jumped, contributing to the larger gains in the
Nasdaq. Qualcomm Inc was one of the biggest gainers,
rising 1.9 percent to $67.89 after the world's leading supplier
of chips for cellphones said it was raising its quarterly cash
dividend by 40 percent.
BMC Software rose 4 percent to $42.42 and Micron
Tech added 3.8 percent to $8.72.
CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM
Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow rose above
14,198.10, the intraday all-time high reached in October 2007,
when the world was heading toward the financial crisis.
The broad benchmark S&P 500 is at a five-year high and about
2.3 percent away from its all-time intraday high of 1,576.09.
Equity investors have been welcoming signs of improvement in
the U.S. economy - the latest sign was data showing that growth
in the vast U.S. services sector accelerated to its fastest pace
in a year in February.
But a big part of the rally that has continued in 2013
without a significant correction is the result of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's easy monetary policy and the near zero
short-term interest rates since December 2008.
As the market is aware that the cheap money from the Fed
would have to eventually end, more investors were growing
cautious.
"It's clear the economy isn't ready to have the Fed leave,"
said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil
Securities in New York. "No one thinks we're going into a crisis
like we did after 2007, but the sense of play is very telling.
Even though people are in the market, they're very cautious and
searching for yield.
"The caution is frustrated caution."