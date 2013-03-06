* Dow hits another all-time high, S&P 500 nears record
* Positive jobs data encourages ahead of payroll report
* Energy and material shares among S&P's biggest gainers
* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P 500 up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq off 0.1 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 6 Wall Street mostly edged
higher on Wednesday, with the Dow hitting another record, helped
by a private payroll survey that bodes well for the monthly jobs
report due at the week's end.
Improved labor market data from the private sector sparked
the positive tone and boosted confidence for the U.S.
government's payroll report on Friday. The data from payrolls
processor ADP followed similarly strong reads on housing and the
services sector, reports that have contributed to lifting the
Dow to historic levels and pushing up the S&P 500 to just 1.5
percent below its own record close.
Continued support from the Federal Reserve and equity
valuations that are considered attractive compared with other
asset classes have also pushed shares higher, and while some
continue to call for a pullback at recent levels, those factors
staying in place could keep the positive momentum intact.
"When you reach a record high, it triggers introspection
about whether we're overvalued, but I don't expect a pullback
because the reasons we've climbed are still in place," said
David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in
Boston. "The market has the opportunity to move higher until
there's evidence those factors will die out."
Energy and material shares led the advance. Both sectors are
closely tied to growth expectations. Peabody Energy rose
3.5 percent to $21.53, while Chevron Corp gained 0.5
percent to $118.47. Newmont Mining rose 3.7 percent to
$40.01 while U.S. Steel Corp added 3.9 percent to $20.76.
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc was the S&P 500's top
percentage gainer, up 4.1 percent at $32.84.
The S&P 500 index is trading at 13.6 times estimated
12-month earnings, compared with around 14.9 times in October
2007 when the index hit its intraday high, according to Thomson
Reuters data. This suggests that stocks are still about 9
percent cheaper than they were at the 2007 peak.
Relative to junk bonds, the earnings yield on the S&P 500 -
the inverse of the P/E ratio and used for valuation comparisons
with bonds - is around 7.5 percent - above the yield to maturity
on junk bonds, which is around 6.5 percent, data showed,
indicating that stocks have a better value than the riskiest
corporate bonds.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.47 points,
or 0.30 percent, to 14,296.24, another record closing high. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged up 1.67 points, or 0.11
percent, to 1,541.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped
1.77 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 3,222.36.
Shortly after Wednesday's trading began, the Dow punched
through the previous session's intraday record, trading as high
as 14,320.65.
On Tuesday, the Dow ended at 14,253.77, breaking through
October 2007's record close of 14,164.53.
For the year, the Dow is up 9.1 percent.
Tech shares weighed on the Nasdaq, with Microsoft Corp
down 0.9 percent at $28.09 after the European Union
fined the company $731 million for failing to offer users a
choice of web browser.
Google Inc dipped 0.9 percent to $831.38 after
hitting an all-time intraday high earlier in the session.
The positive catalyst for Wednesday's advance came from
signs of improvement on the jobs front. The slowly healing labor
market has been one of the weaker spots of the recovery, but
data on Wednesday showed private-sector hiring was surprisingly
strong in February as companies added 198,000 employees.
It was an early look at the labor market two days ahead of
the U.S. government's closely watched non-farm payrolls report
on Friday, which is expected to show the economy created 160,000
jobs last month while the unemployment rate held at 7.9 percent.
"If payrolls come in under 150,000, that could knock the
market off stride, but if we got anything north of 175,000, that
would give another boost to the market in the short term," said
Joy, who helps oversee $675 billion.
The larger S&P 1500 has already reached record
highs, thanks to help from smaller-cap companies. The Russell
3000 Index, which measures the performance of the 3,000
largest U.S. companies, also hit a record intraday high earlier
in the session.
The CBOE Volatility Index rose 0.4 percent, after
previously gaining as much as 2 percent on the day as investors
snapped up protection on concerns that the rally may run out of
steam.
Staples shares tumbled 7.2 percent to $12.34 after
the largest U.S. office supply chain reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and forecast weak earnings
for the full year.
Roughly 6.3 billion shares changed hands on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and NYSE MKT, below the daily average
so far this year of about 6.48 billion shares.
About 53 percent of stocks traded on both the New York Stock
Exchange and Nasdaq closed higher on Wednesday.