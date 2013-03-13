* Retail sales, import-export data due
* Coach climbs after upgrade
* Futures off: Dow 22 pts, S&P 2.9 pts, Nasdaq 5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stock index futures
dipped on Wednesday after an Italian debt auction saw soft
demand and ahead of data that should give clues on the health of
U.S. consumer spending.
* Investors will look to February retail sales data, due at
8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), for signs of whether the consumer has
been impacted by elevated unemployment and an increase in the
payroll tax that went into effect at the start of the year.
* The data is expected to show a rise 0.5 percent compared
with a 0.1 percent increase in January, according to Reuters
polling. Excluding automobiles, sales are expected to rise 0.5
percent versus a 0.2 percent rise in January.
* Italian 10-year yields were last 7 basis
points higher at 4.67 percent, slightly up from levels seen
before the auction, which saw weaker demand and higher costs
than prior auctions.
* Concerns about the euro zone's financial stability have
become more prominent among investors in the wake of Italy's
inconclusive elections.
* Import-export prices for February are also due at 8:30
a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 0.5
percent rise in import prices and a 0.3 percent increase in
exports.
* S&P 500 futures fell 2.9 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 22
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 5 points.
* Later in the session at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT), business
inventories for January are due. Economists in a Reuters survey
expect a rise of 0.4 percent versus a 0.1 percent increase in
December.
* The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, breaking a
seven-session string of gains, as investors pulled back from
technology and financial stocks, though the Dow eked out the
smallest of gains to finish at another all-time closing high.
The S&P still remains within striking distance of its all-time
closing high of 1,565.15, set on Oct. 9, 2007.
* Boeing Co won approval from U.S. transport
regulators on Tuesday to start testing a redesigned battery for
the 787 Dreamliner, putting it one step closer to getting the
troubled airplane back into regular service.
* Coach shares rose 1.9 percent to $49.74 in light
premarket trading after Citigroup raised its rating on the stock
to "buy" from "neutral."
* European equities edged lower following a string of weak
earnings reports and after Italy's debt auction saw weaker
demand and higher borrowing costs than previous auctions.
* Asian shares fell on investor concerns that the recent
rally in global equities was running out of steam.