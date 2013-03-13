* Retail sales, import-export data due
* Coach climbs after upgrade
* Futures off: Dow 26 pts, S&P 2.9 pts, Nasdaq 5.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stock index futures
dipped on Wednesday after an Italian debt auction saw soft
demand and ahead of data that should give clues on the health of
U.S. consumer spending.
Investors will look to February retail sales data, due at
8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), for signs of whether the consumer has
been impacted by elevated unemployment and an increase in the
payroll tax that went into effect at the start of the year.
"Obviously, we are not going to see consumers spending at
full speed ahead, there will be a certain element of restraint
due to the payroll tax," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"But, by and large, they are still going to be on the plus
side and today's report will probably keep the bullish tone
intact."
The data is expected to show a rise 0.5 percent, compared
with a 0.1 percent increase in January, according to Reuters
polling. Excluding automobiles, sales are expected to rise 0.5
percent versus a 0.2 percent rise in January.
Italian 10-year yields were last 10 basis
points higher at 4.7 percent, slightly up from levels seen
before the auction, which saw weaker demand and higher costs
than prior auctions.
Concerns about the euro zone's financial stability have
become more prominent among investors in the wake of Italy's
inconclusive elections, which led to a downgrade of the
country's sovereign credit rating by Fitch.
Import-export prices for February are also due at 8:30 a.m.
(1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 0.5
percent rise in import prices and a 0.3 percent rise in exports.
S&P 500 futures fell 2.9 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 26
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 5.25 points.
Later in the session at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT), business
inventories for January are due. Economists in a Reuters survey
expect a rise of 0.4 percent versus a 0.1 percent increase in
December.
The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, breaking a seven-session
string of gains, as investors pulled back from technology and
financial stocks, though the Dow eked out the smallest of gains
to finish at another all-time closing high. The S&P still
remains within striking distance of its all-time closing high of
1,565.15, set on Oct. 9, 2007.
Boeing Co advanced 0.7 percent to $84.72 in premarket
trading after the company won approval from U.S. transport
regulators on Tuesday to start testing a redesigned battery for
the 787 Dreamliner, putting it a step closer to returning the
troubled airplane to regular service.
Coach shares rose 2 percent to $49.80 in premarket
trading after Citigroup raised its rating on the stock to "buy"
from "neutral."
Express Inc dropped 11.2 percent to $16.75 after
the apparel retailer posted fourth-quarter earnings and provided
its outlook.
European equities edged lower following a string of weak
earnings reports and after Italy's debt auction saw weaker
demand and higher borrowing costs than previous auctions.
Asian shares fell on investor concerns that the recent rally
in global equities was running out of steam.