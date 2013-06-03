* U.S. manufacturing, construction spending data on tap
* Market shrugs off disappointing China manufacturing data
* Merck shares up more than 4 pct after early stage study of
tumor drug
* Futures up: S&P 9 pts, Dow 48 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Monday, rebounding from Friday's sharp selloff, as
expectations for weak U.S. manufacturing data eased some worries
that the Federal Reserve may end its monetary stimulus earlier
than expected - a concern that has been weighing on the market
for the past week.
The day's major U.S. economic news includes the Institute
for Supply Management's Purchasing Managers Index for the
manufacturing sector for May due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
Analysts in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 50.7, unchanged
from April, with a reading above 50 indicating growth.
Also on tap is construction spending data for April at 10:00
a.m. ET, expected to show an increase of 0.8 percent, up from a
1.7 percent decline in March.
"The ISM data is expected to be consistent with the sluggish
growth we have been seeing in the sector, which eases concerns
that the Fed is going to change its stimulus program," said
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
"This is going to be another week of volatile trading with
ongoing guessing games on what the Fed might or might not do."
In a week of heavy data, the most important will be the May
nonfarm payrolls report, scheduled for Friday. Reuters' survey
of analysts shows an expected 170,000 jobs added, slightly
higher than the previous 165,000.
The Fed's Beige Book survey of regional conditions is on tap
for Wednesday.
Trading has been volatile for the past week with intraday
swings of 1 percent up or down on concerns that the Fed may
reduce its monetary stimulus earlier than expected.
Markets in Asia and Europe were rattled by data showing
China's economy losing steam last month, with factory activity
shrinking for the first time in seven months and cooler growth
in services.
European markets, however, erased losses to trade positive
ahead of U.S. market open, helped by gains in miners.
S&P 500 futures rose 9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 48
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 10 points.
The S&P 500 has posted consecutive weekly losses for the
first time since November as investors were willing to take some
money off the table after a seven-month run of gains.
In company news, a long-running fight comes to a head on
Monday when court proceedings begin over an $8.5 billion
settlement between Bank of America Corp and investors in
mortgage securities that turned sour in the financial crisis.
Bank of America shares were up 1 percent in
premarket trade.
Apple Inc goes to trial Monday over allegations by
federal and state authorities that it conspired with publishers
to raise the price of e-books. The stock was up 0.5 percent in
premarket trade.
A Merck & Co drug designed to unmask tumor cells and
mobilize the immune system to fight cancer helped shrink tumors
in 38 percent of patients with advanced melanoma in an
early-stage study, U.S. researchers said on Sunday.
The stock rose more than 4 percent in premarket
trade.