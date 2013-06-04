* Dow has ended higher for the past 20 Tuesdays

* U.S. trade deficit widens less than expected in April

* Fed speakers likely to mean volatile trading

* Futures: S&P up 3 pts, Dow up 13 pts, Nasdaq up 9.5 pts

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, June 4 Wall Street was set for a slightly higher open, putting the Dow on track for another strong Tuesday, while data showed the U.S. trade deficit widened in April.

The session was expected to be volatile as several Federal Reserve speakers were due to speak on Tuesday and may provide clues on how long the Fed will maintain its stimulus efforts.

If the Dow ends the session higher, it will be the 21st Tuesday for the Dow to gain, the longest winning streak for any day of the week since 1900.

Intraday swings have increased in the past week as concerns rose about the likelihood of the Fed's reducing its bond-buyng program to aid the economy sooner than expected.

Many investors are also likely to hold off big bets until the non-farm payrolls report due on Friday shows the employment situation, the key factor for the Fed's decision on monetary policy. On Wednesday the market get an anecdotal look at economic conditions from the Fed's Beige Book.

Some analysts say the market - with the S&P 500 up more than 15 percent so far this year - is not as strong as it looks.

"It seems like the market just wants to go higher and higher, but one thing that worries me is the advance-decline numbers which hit the worst in four years yesterday," said Frank Gretz, market analyst and technician for brokerage Wellington Shields & Co in New York.

"When the average of a stock is underperforming stock market (index) averages like yesterday when the S&P rose but declines beat advancers, that shows that the market is not as strong as it looks."

On Tuesday, decliners outpaced advancers on the NYSE by about 16 to 13 while advancers outpaced decliners on the Nasdaq by a ratio of about 7 to 5.

S&P 500 futures added 3.9 points and slightly higher than fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 13 points while Nasdaq 100 futures added 8.5 points.

Tuesday's Fed speakers include Fed Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin, Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George and Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher.

The U.S. trade deficit widened in April as a rise in imports offset a rebound in exports, suggesting that trade remained a drag on economic growth as the second quarter started. Stock index futures were little changed.

European stocks were slightly higher in thin trading. One London-based trader cited buying by funds around midday, marking their performance against benchmarks as driving the move.

Overnight, Japan's Nikkei share average climbed more than 2 percent to mark its biggest one-day rise in three weeks on Tuesday, as investors scooped up battered stocks such as financials, which had fallen from recent peaks into bear market territory.

Wall Street stocks rallied late on Monday, after disappointing factory data and comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart, who told Bloomberg Television that the central bank is committed to its record stimulus program.

In corporate news, shares of Zynga Inc could be in the spotlight a day after the online gaming company announced its biggest ever round of layoffs and warned of weak bookings for the current quarter. The stock was flat in premarket trade.

Web-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc said it would buy marketing software provider ExactTarget for $2.5 billion. Salesforce.com is seeking to build a marketing platform that will tap increasing use of mobile devices and social networks. Salesforce.com shares lost 3.5 percent in premarket trade.

U.S. regulators proposed designating American International Group Inc, Prudential Financial Inc and GE Capital for heightened regulatory oversight in a long-anticipated move aimed at cracking down on risks to markets.

FedEx Corp said on Monday it will permanently retire or will hasten the retirement of 86 aircraft and more than 300 engines as the package delivery company modernizes its fleet.