* Investors cautious as Fed may slow stimulus
* Private-sector hiring latest weak economic sign
* U.S. labor costs drop at fastest pace since 1947
* Indexes off: Dow 1.4 pct, S&P 1.4 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stocks dropped 1 percent
on Wednesday, extending a recent selloff, as investors grappled
with concerns that the Federal Reserve's stimulus may be nearing
an end while the economy is still sluggish.
Selling was broad-based, with all but two of the S&P sectors
down more than 1 percent. The materials index fell 2.1
percent as the day's worst performer. Decliners outpaced
advancers on the New York Stock Exchange by more than 4 to 1.
Analysts said recent selling could suggest the market may be
moving away from its seven-month rally. The benchmark S&P 500
has now fallen 3.6 percent since its all-time closing high on
May 21, a day before Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S.
central bank may decide to taper its stimulus in the next few
policy meetings if data shows the economy is gaining traction.
"I think we're to the point where there hasn't been a whole
lot of good news, and the level of concern regarding the Fed's
action is kind of overwhelming and has set up a modest tone
consistent with a pullback," said Fred Dickson, chief market
strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
One strong signal of a change in trend has been the rotation
out of high-yielding dividend stocks, which has coincided with a
rise in U.S. Treasury bond yields, Dickson said, since those
stocks had been among the biggest gainers in this year's rally.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 216.95
points, or 1.43 percent, at 14,960.59. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 22.48 points, or 1.38 percent, at
1,608.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 43.78
points, or 1.27 percent, at 3,401.48.
The S&P 500 came close to breaking below its 50-day moving
average at 1,604, a possible signal of more bearish sentiment.
The Dow and Nasdaq registered their biggest percentage drops in
about six weeks.
Economic data has been mixed, which has left investors
caught between fears the Fed will reduce its stimulus and worry
that the economy is still weak.
A private sector report showed companies had picked up the
hiring pace in May, though job growth remained sluggish. The
Fed's "Beige Book" report did little to change the day's trend.
The report said the economy expanded at a "modest to
moderate" pace since mid-April while hiring remained relatively
subdued.
The government's monthly employment report, a key economic
indicator, is scheduled for Friday.
Adding to the bearish tone, Japanese shares fell to a
two-month low after a speech by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his
growth strategy to revive the world's third-largest economy
disappointed investors.
Apple shares fell 0.9 percent to $445.11 after
Samsung Electronics scored a victory in the rivals'
long-running dispute over mobile device patents.