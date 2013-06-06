* Dow loses over 100 points, S&P 500 under 50-day moving average

* Weak payrolls report may ease fears over Fed tapering

* Dow off 0.8 pct, S&P 500 off 0.5 pct, Nasdaq down 0.6 pct

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. stock fell for a third straight day on Thursday, with the Dow dropping more than 100 points and the S&P 500 slipping below its 50-day moving average as investors turned cautious on the day before the monthly payrolls report.

The U.S. Labor Department's non-farm payrolls report on Friday will not only give insight into the strength of the economic recovery, but it could also offer a clue into how long the Federal Reserve will keep its own stimulus policy intact.

The S&P 500 slid below its 50-day moving average of 1,604 - the first time the benchmark index has dropped below that average since April 18. If the S&P 500 spends a protracted period under the closely watched technical level, that could be a signal of further declines.

The market's bias remains "to the downside, given all the nervousness ahead of the report tomorrow, a big piece of data at a time when the Fed is very data-driven," said Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer of BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York.

"There's also some disappointment that the ECB wasn't more aggressive, especially since Europe is still in recession, and they have more leeway with monetary policy."

Earlier on Thursday, the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged and left other policy tools untouched after discussing options it could use if the euro zone's economy does not come out of recession later this year. ECB President Mario Draghi said economic conditions did not justify any moves, such as requiring banks to pay to leave their money with the central bank overnight.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 114.49 points, or 0.77 percent, to 14,846.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 7.71 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,601.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 19.51 points, or 0.57 percent, to 3,381.97.

The S&P 500 dropped 2.1 percent over the past three sessions, the worst three-day performance since mid-April.

Before the market's opening bell, the Labor Department reported that initial claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell 11,000 in the latest week to 346,000, slightly higher than had been expected. The data was the last reading on the labor market ahead of Friday's payroll report, which is expected to show 170,000 jobs added in May, a modestly higher rate than April.

The jobs report will be especially closely watched as investors scour it for any clue on when the Fed may begin slowing its bond-buying program, which has been credited with driving the U.S. stock market's equity gains this year.

"A weaker report could lead to a better day in stocks tomorrow because of the inference that tapering may be delayed," said Grohowski, who helps oversee $188 billion in client assets. "A stronger number could signal that tapering is coming soon, which could make the market nervous."

The S&P 500 is up about 12.5 percent so far this year, after repeatedly running to record highs. Those gains were triggered in part by the belief that the Fed's stimulus would remain in place.

Retail stocks were in focus as the group reported monthly sales that were largely in line with expectations. Costco Wholesale Corp rose 0.6 percent to $109.83. In contrast, shares of L Brands Inc slid 3 percent to $50.11. Home Depot Inc was one of the Dow's top gainers and limited the blue-chip average's decline. Home Depot was up 1.6 percent at $76.33.

The S&P retail index dipped 0.01 percent.