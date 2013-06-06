* S&P 500 bounces after brief break below 50-day moving
average
* Weak payrolls report may ease fears about Fed tapering
* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P 500 up 0.6 pct, Nasdaq up 0.4 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. stocks rose modestly in
late afternoon trading on Thursday, with the S&P 500 recovering
after hitting a key technical level in volatile trading a day
before the release of the closely watched U.S. jobs report.
Around midday, the S&P 500 briefly slipped below its 50-day
moving average of 1,604 - the first time the benchmark has
dropped below that technical level since April 18. By
mid-afternoon, the S&P 500 had turned higher, led by gains in
defensive sectors, including telecoms, up 2.2 percent.
"Technically, the 1,600 level is an important area to hold,"
said Michael Sheldon, chief market strategist at RDM Financial,
in Westport, Connecticut. "It's only natural to have a little
bit of a" bounce from that level.
The U.S. Labor Department's non-farm payrolls report on
Friday will not only give insight into the strength of the
economic recovery, but could also offer a clue into how long the
Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus policy intact.
The pickup in market volatility over the past couple of
weeks reflects investors' uncertainty over Fed policy, combined
with worries about a still sluggish global economy. Earlier, the
Dow was down more than 100 points.
"The market is transitioning from a liquidity-driven rally
to one based on economic fundamentals," Sheldon said.
The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged and
left other policy tools untouched after discussing options it
could use if the euro zone's economy does not come out of
recession later this year. ECB President Mario Draghi said
economic conditions did not justify moves such as requiring
banks to pay to leave their money with the central bank
overnight.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 48.88 points,
or 0.33 percent, at 15,009.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 10.15 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,619.05. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.76 points, or 0.40
percent, at 3,415.24.
Although stocks have mostly declined this week ahead of the
jobs report, economists' average forecast of 170,000 jobs added
in May has held steady this week. The jobs report will come one
hour before U.S. stock trading begins on Friday.
Investors will scour the report for any clue on when the Fed
may begin slowing its bond-buying program, which has been
credited with driving U.S. equity gains this year.
The S&P 500 is up about 13 percent so far this year after
repeatedly hitting record highs. Those gains were triggered in
part by the belief the Fed's stimulus would remain in place.
Retail stocks attracted attention because major U.S. chains,
as a group, reported monthly sales that were largely in line
with expectations. Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp rose
1.5 percent to $110.82.