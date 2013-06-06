* S&P 500 bounces after brief break below 50-day moving
average
* Weak payrolls report may ease fears about Fed tapering
* Dow up 0.5 pct, S&P 500 up 0.9 pct, Nasdaq up 0.7 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday,
with the Dow swinging nearly 200 points from its session low to
high and the S&P 500 recovering after hitting a key technical
level in volatile trading a day before the release of the U.S.
jobs report.
Market volatility has increased recently and the S&P 500 has
lost 3 percent since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
comments two weeks ago that the central bank may decide to
reduce stimulus in the next few policy meetings if data shows
the economy is improving. The move follows a rally for much of
this year, largely on the Fed's continued stimulus actions.
Around midday, the S&P 500 briefly slipped below its 50-day
moving average of 1,604 - the first time the benchmark has
dropped below that technical level since April 18. By
mid-afternoon, the S&P reversed course and ended the day up 0.9
percent. The session's best performers included financials
and health care, with each of those S&P sector
indexes ending up 1.4 percent.
Economists expect the non-farm payrolls report on Friday
will show job growth of 170,000 in May, slightly above April's
addition of 165,000 positions. They expect the U.S. unemployment
rate will remain steady at 7.5 percent. The jobs report will
come one hour before U.S. stock trading begins on Friday.
When stocks turned lower earlier in Thursday's session, that
reflected some concerns by investors that the May reading could
be weaker than expected and signal softness in the labor market.
"Technically, the 1,600 level is an important area to
hold," said Michael Sheldon, chief market strategist at RDM
Financial, in Westport, Connecticut. "It's only natural to have
a little bit of a" bounce from that level.
The pickup in market volatility over the past couple of
weeks reflects investors' uncertainty over Fed policy, combined
with worries about a still sluggish global economy, he said. At
one point in the session, the Dow was down more than 100 points.
From its session low to the day's high, the Dow's swing covered
about 196 points.
"The market is transitioning from a liquidity-driven rally
to one based on economic fundamentals," Sheldon said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 80.03 points,
or 0.53 percent, to close at 15,040.62. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index advanced 13.66 points, or 0.85 percent, to
finish at 1,622.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained
22.58 points, or 0.66 percent, to end at 3,424.05.
The S&P 500 is up 13.8 percent so far this year after
repeatedly hitting record highs.
American Express was among the Dow's top gainers,
rising 2 percent to $76.24.
Keith Bliss, senior vice president at Cuttone & Co in New
York, said the day's gains in the U.S. stock market also came as
the dollar fell against the yen and euro. That move was
triggered by worries that U.S. jobs data would disappoint and
prompt the Fed to keep its stimulus programs intact.
The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged on
Thursday and left other policy tools untouched after discussing
options it could use if the euro zone's economy does not come
out of recession later this year. ECB President Mario Draghi
said economic conditions did not justify moves such as requiring
banks to pay to leave their money with the central bank
overnight.
Retail stocks rose, with major U.S. chains reporting monthly
sales that were largely in line with expectations. Shares of
Costco Wholesale Corp rose 1.8 percent to $111.09,
while the S&P retail index shot up 1.2 percent.
Volume was roughly 6.9 billion shares traded on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, above the average
daily closing volume of about 6.4 billion this year.
Advancers outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by nearly 4 to 1
and on the Nasdaq by a ratio of more than 2 to 1.