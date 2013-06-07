* U.S. nonfarm payrolls seen to have risen 170,000 in May
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Friday amid caution ahead of the closely
watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which is likely to provide
clues on how soon the Federal Reserve will begin to ease back on
its stimulus efforts.
Stocks have mostly declined this week ahead of the jobs
report. Investors fret that if the report is stronger than
expected, the Fed may slow down its bond-buying program, which
has fed a rally in the U.S. equity market this year.
Market volatility has picked up over the past couple of
weeks, reflecting investors' concerns over the longevity of the
Fed's stimulus program and over a still-sluggish global economy.
The Labor Department will release the May employment report
at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). U.S. employers likely stepped up
hiring only slightly in May, a sign the economy was growing
modestly but not strongly enough to convince the Federal Reserve
to scale back the amount of cash it is pumping into the banking
system.
"If we get a strong number, that will flare up concerns of
the Fed tapering (stimulus efforts) sooner-than-expected. At the
same time, if we get a very weak number, then that will trigger,
'where is the economy going' concerns. So it's important that we
get a number that's not too far off either way," said Ryan
Detrick, senior technical strategist with Schaeffer's Investment
Research Cincinnati, Ohio.
"Around 20,000 to 30,000 give or take (from the consensus
number). That's the sweet spot."
Economists surveyed by Reuters expect the U.S. to have added
170,000 jobs in May, with the unemployment rate holding steady
at a lofty 7.5 percent.
S&P 500 futures were flat and in line with fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 9
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.75 points.
The S&P 500 is up about 13 percent so far this year, after
repeatedly hitting record highs. Those gains were triggered in
part by the belief the Fed's stimulus would remain in place.
On Friday, Alan Greenspan, former chairman of the Federal
Reserve, said on CNBC that a gradual withdrawal of economic
stimulus was "adequate, but we have to get moving."
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is optimistic that sales at its
U.S. stores will recover from recent sluggishness to grow in the
second half of the year, in part because shoppers are getting
more confident, company executives said late Thursday.
Apple shares may be in the spotlight after rival Samsung
Electronics Co lost $12 billion in market value
Friday, amid concern over slowing sales of its flagship Galaxy
S4 smartphone. Apple shares were off 0.3 percent
in premarket trading.
George Soros's firm, Soros Fund Management, which manages
$24 billion of the investor's cash, sold much of its Japanese
stock position in May, before the recent, steep sell-off,
according to a person close to the matter.
U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the Dow swinging nearly
200 points between the session low and high, and the S&P 500
recovering after hitting a key technical level in volatile
trading a day before the release of the U.S. jobs report.