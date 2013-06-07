* Hiring points to economy still in need of Fed's help
* Nonfarm payrolls rise 175,000 in May; jobless rate 7.6 pct
* Fed must "get moving" on withdrawing stimulus-Greenspan
* Futures up: S&P 5.8 pts, Dow 62 pts, Nasdaq 14.75 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 7 Wall Street was set for a
higher open on Friday after a jobs report suggested the economy
still needs the Federal Reserve's support, which quelled fears
that the Fed may end its stimulus efforts sooner than expected.
The Labor Department said 175,000 jobs were added in May,
just above the median forecast of economists in a Reuters poll,
while the unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 7.6 percent,
with the increase giving a relatively hopeful sign as it was
driven by more workers entering the labor force.
The report showed moderate growth but not enough forward
momentum to suggest that the Fed will put the brakes on its
bond-buying program in the near future.
"The Fed was getting almost exactly what they hoped for in
this number, which is solid employment growth, nothing over the
top but certainly nothing disappointing here either," said
Darrell Cronk, regional chief investment officer for Wells Fargo
Private Bank in New York.
"It fell right in this middle ground where the markets can
become full with it."
The S&P 500 is up about 13 percent so far this year, after
repeatedly hitting record highs. Those gains were triggered in
part by the belief the Fed's stimulus would remain in place.
But trading volatility has picked up significantly over the
past couple of weeks, reflecting investors' concerns over the
longevity of the Fed's stimulus program and over a
still-sluggish global economy.
On Friday, Alan Greenspan, former chairman of the Federal
Reserve, said on CNBC that a gradual withdrawal of economic
stimulus was "adequate, but we have to get moving."
S&P 500 futures rose 5.8 points and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
62 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 14.75 points.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said Thursday it is optimistic
that sales at its U.S. stores will recover from recent
sluggishness to grow in the second half of the year, in part
because shoppers are getting more confident.
Apple shares may be in the spotlight after rival Samsung
Electronics Co lost $12 billion in market value
Friday, amid concern over slowing sales of its flagship Galaxy
S4 smartphone. Apple shares were flat in
premarket trade.
George Soros's firm, Soros Fund Management, which manages
$24 billion of the investor's cash, sold much of its Japanese
stock position in May, before the recent, steep sell-off,
according to a person close to the matter.
U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the Dow swinging nearly
200 points between the session low and high, and the S&P 500
recovering after hitting a key technical level in volatile
trading a day before the release of the U.S. jobs report.