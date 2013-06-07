* Hiring suggests economy still needs Fed's help
* Non-farm payrolls up 175,000 in May; jobless rate 7.6 pct
* Dow up 1.4 pct, S&P 500 up 1.3 pct, Nasdaq up 1.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 7 The Dow shot up more than 200
points, scoring its best day since Jan. 2, and the S&P 500 ended
a two-week losing streak on Friday after U.S. jobs data eased
investors' worries that the Federal Reserve may be reducing its
stimulus program in the near future.
All three major U.S. stock indexes rose more than 1 percent
for the day, extending gains toward the session's end, with the
S&P consumer discretionary index and other growth
sectors leading the way higher. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq
posted their best daily percentage gains since April 16.
Microsoft, up 2 percent at $35.67, was among stocks
giving the biggest lift to both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.
Stocks have rallied for most of the year. But the market
began to lose ground following Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's
comments on May 22 that the central bank may decide to ease back
on its bond-buying programs in the next few policy meetings if
data shows the economy is showing improvement. Last Friday, the
S&P 500 marked two consecutive weeks of losses for the first
time this year.
"The market earlier this week traded off precipitously,
believing the Fed was close to stopping. Today's numbers make it
pretty clear the Fed can't stop or even start tapering in
September like they'd like to, so ironically the stock market is
up," said Brian Amidei, managing director of HighTower Advisors
in Palm Desert, California.
The Labor Department's data showed job gains of 175,000 in
May, slightly above the economists' forecast, while the U.S.
unemployment rate increased to 7.6 percent last month from 7.5
percent in April.
The Dow Jones industrial average surged 207.50
points, or 1.38 percent, to close at 15,248.12. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index advanced 20.82 points, or 1.28 percent,
to 1,643.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 45.16
points, or 1.32 percent, to end at 3,469.22.
For the week, the Dow gained 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 rose
0.8 percent, and the Nasdaq added 0.4 percent.
The U.S. job market has remained one of the economy's
weakest areas since the recent downturn. The Fed, in turn, has
linked its monetary policy to improvement in the country's job
market. Economists say job gains of at least 200,000 per month
over several months are needed to significantly reduce high
unemployment.
The market's recent volatility suggests investors are
starting to price in the eventual end of Fed stimulus, analysts
said, raising concerns about how well stocks will fare without
it.
The stock market's rally this year has largely been driven
by the Fed's continued bond purchases.
The Dow is up 16.4 percent for 2013, while the S&P 500 is up
15.2 percent and the Nasdaq is up 14.9 percent.
"I think you will see volatility pick up because there is
more uncertainty as to which way the economy is going to turn,"
Amidei said, noting that investors have already begun to sell
stocks to lock in profits in some industries and sectors.
High dividend-yielding shares, which led this year's rally,
have been among the weakest performers over the last two weeks.
On Friday, Wal-Mart Stores Inc shares rose 0.9
percent to $76.33 and helped lift the Dow after the world's
largest retailer said its board had approved a new $15 billion
stock-repurchase program, the first in two years.
Volume was roughly 6.4 billion shares traded on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, in line with the
average daily closing volume of about 6.4 billion this year.
Advancers outpaced decliners on the NYSE by a ratio of about
7 to 3, while on the Nasdaq, nearly two stocks rose for every
one that fell.