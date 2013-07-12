* JPMorgan profit jumps in quarter
* PPI, consumer sentiment data on tap
* Futures: Dow up 2 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 3.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed Friday after stocks closed at fresh highs a day
earlier, in the wake of quarterly results from JPMorgan and
ahead of data on inflation and consumer sentiment.
* The S&P 500 index and the Dow industrials
closed at record highs on Thursday, after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank will keep a
loose monetary policy for some time to lower the unemployment
rate.
*JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank by
assets, dipped 0.5 percent to $54.85 in premarket trade. The
bank reported a 31 percent jump in quarterly profit as trading
revenue rebounded.
* Wells Fargo & Co is also due to report.
* The June Producer Price Index is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT
(1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 0.5
percent rise in PPI, with a 0.1 percent rise excluding volatile
food and energy items.
* The benchmark S&P index has risen 3.8 percent over the
past six sessions. That's its longest winning streak since early
March, when the index climbed for seven sessions on positive
data, hopes for rosy results and signals from the Fed that it
would continue to backstop the economy.
* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers preliminary July consumer sentiment index is scheduled
for release at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT). Economists in a Reuters
survey expect a reading of 85.0 compared with 84.1 in the final
June report.
* S&P 500 futures were flat and were roughly even
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 2
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 3.25 points.
* Analysts expect S&P 500 companies' second-quarter earnings
to have grown 2.5 percent from a year earlier, with revenue up
1.5 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* U.S. defense firm General Dynamics is in talks to
deliver battle tanks to Saudi Arabia, beating out German rival
Krauss-Maffei Wegmann for the lucrative deal, a German newspaper
reported.
* European shares gained ground Friday, supported by the
Federal Reserve's commitment to stimulus.
* Investors in Asian stocks turned cautious even after a
record close on Wall Street as markets braced for China's
second-quarter economic growth data on Monday that could offer
telling evidence of weakness in the world's second-biggest
economy.