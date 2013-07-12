* Banks show upbeat earnings reports
* Boeing plunges on news of Dreamliner fire at Heathrow
Airport
* UPS falls after lowering profit outlook
* Dow off 0.3 pct; S&P flat; Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Friday as the market took a breather after ending at
record highs, and as investors digested strong earnings reports
from JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo but a lowered profit outlook
from United Parcel Service.
Weighing heavily on the Dow index, Boeing shares fell
4.4 percent to $101.15 after a Dreamliner operated by Ethiopian
Airlines caught fire at Britain's Heathrow airport on Friday.
Boeing accounted for 40 points of negative drag on the Dow
industrials.
Dreamliner component manufacturers were also lower,
including Honeywell International, off 0.5 percent, and
Spirit Aerosystems, down more than 2 percent.
But the market was largely unchanged after both the Dow
industrials and the S&P 500 reached all-time highs Thursday on
reassurance from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the
U.S. central bank will keep monetary policy loose for some time.
Over the past three weeks, the benchmark S&P 500 has erased
the nearly 6 percent selloff triggered by the Fed chairman in
late May, when Bernanke first raised the prospect of trimming
the central bank's $85 billion in monthly bond purchases.
"The momentum has been incredibly strong ... At some point a
breather or some sort of consolidation makes sense," said Joe
Bell, senior equity strategist at Schaeffer's Investment
Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The S&P 500 rose 3.8 percent over the previous six sessions,
its best six-day run since early January and longest winning
streak since early March. The benchmark index was on track for a
third consecutive week of gains.
Financials were outperforming the broader market. Shares of
Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest U.S. mortgage lender,
jumped 1.6 percent to $42.58 after posting quarterly results
that topped expectations.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank by
assets, reported a 31 percent jump in quarterly profits. The
stock was down 0.3 percent at $54.97 in late trading after
trading higher for most of the day.
But United Parcel Service weighed on industrials and
was the biggest loser in the S&P 500, sliding 6.4 percent to
$85.63, after the world's No.1 package delivery company said
second-quarter profit would fall short of expectations. Rival
FedEx Corp fell 2.2 percent to $102.07.
The S&P 500 industrial sector index fell 0.9
percent.
U.S.-listed shares of Infosys jumped 5.1 percent to
$46.30 after the company reported quarterly results and
maintained its revenue growth forecast.
Analysts expect S&P 500 companies' second-quarter earnings
to have grown 2.8 percent from a year earlier, with revenue up
1.5 percent, data from Thomson Reuters showed.
"The fact that we've had strong price action in the first
week of earnings is a good sign. Historically speaking, the
first five days after Alcoa has pretty much set the tone for the
rest of that earnings season," Bell said. Alcoa reported
earnings on Monday.
In economic data, the Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan's preliminary reading for July on the consumer
sentiment index was 83.9, down from 84.1 in June and shy of
forecasts for 85.